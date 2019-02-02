Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt's new vanity van has been designed by Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan. The actor shared a glimpse of her new plush vanity van on February 2 by sharing a few photos on her official Instagram account. Gauri Khan has previously designed spaces for Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, Ranbir Kapoor and many more.

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is now the beholder of a new plush vanity van designed by Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan. On February 2, Alia took to her official Instagram account to share a glimpse of her ‘new moving home’. With mood lights, glass reflector walls, vintage lamps, wooden flooring and a statement painting, Alia’s vanity van screams perfection.

Posing for the camera in her new moving home, Alia Bhatt can be seen dressed in a polka-dot one-shoulder jumpsuit paired with transparent block heels. Keeping her makeup glowing yet minimal, she has completed her hair with a half-up-half-down hairdo. In another post shared by Alia, she can be seen making a quirky pose while looking absolutely adorable.

Before Alia Bhatt, Gauri Khan has designed spaces for Bollywood celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra and many more. Meanwhile, Alia has previously shared the screen-space with Shah Rukh Khan in the film Dear Zindagi.

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt is currently gearing up for her upcoming film Gully Boy opposite Ranveer Singh. Post Gully Boy, the actor will be seen in films like Kalank, Brahmastra and Takht. She cemented her place as one of the most bankable and sought-after actors of Bollywood with her prior release Raazi that zoomed into the Rs 100 crore club.

Take a glimpse at Alia Bhatt’s Instagram account here-

