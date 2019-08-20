Alia Bhatt took some time out for sister Shaheen Bhatt and shared a beautiful picture with her on Instagram. Check out the post.

Alia Bhatt took out some time for her sister Shaheen Bhatt and went for dinner with her. Both shares a beautiful bond and their recent posts are proof of it. Alia Bhatt shared a picture on Instagram when both sisters were spending time with each other.

Alia Bhatt has a hectic schedule but then also she took out some time for her sister which show loves towards her. If we talk about Shaheen, by profession she is a writer and loves writing stories and poems. She is very camera conscious and doesn’t like being filmed. Reports say she currently busy in writing story for Aashiqui 3. She has also worked as an assistant director with her father.

The picture which Shaheen posted on her story of Alia Bhatt is very beautiful. Where Alia can be seen busy with her phone and wearing a white colour t-shirt. She also captioned the story, dinner with sister Alia Bhatt.

Check out the post:

Alia Bhatt also shared a picture of dinner outing with sister Shaheen on Instagram. Where both seen smiling and taking a selfie. And Alia also captioned the post, No one will ever be as entertained by us as us.

Talking about Alia Bhatt, she is a very popular and charming actress of Bollywood Industry and she a daughter of Mahesh Bhatt. Alia has given blockbuster films like Raazi, Student of the year to Bollywood. These days she is shooting for her next film Brahmastra co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Akkineni Nagarjuna. The actress will also be seen opposite superstar Salman Khan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Inshallah.

