Bollywood’s most talked-about couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been creating many buffs with their lovey-dovey relationship. The stars are also going to star in a movie together, which will mark their very first collaboration. Both of them have been quite engrossed in their big project Brahmastra which features them as a couple and this is one of the reasons the audience are so excited about the movie.

Well, now the beauty has taken a short break from her busy shooting schedules and is enjoying a superb vacation in Lake Como. Alia Bhatt jetted off to the dreamy vacation a few days ago and her social media is bombing internet since then. The gorgeous sun-kissed selfies and the lit vacation avatars of Bollywood queen is taking the social media by a storm. The Kalank star took to her official Instagram handle to share these stunning selfies and captioned it writing soul full of sunshine. While the fans are impressed with her superhot vacation photos, every next comment demands for Ranbir Kapoor in it. Since the couple has been dating, their public appearance with each other have doubled and now, the audience can’t stand Alia Bhatt vacationing alone.

While the social media wonders where beau Ranbir Kapoor is in these pics? It sounds like a green flag from the audience’s side for this relationship. Even, the social media has started calling them RALIA, as a combined pet name for the couple. Sound cute, ain’t it?

Both the actors are currently working together for the film Brahmastra which has been directed by Wake up Sid fame Ayan Mukerji. The director even debuted on social media to promote his dream project. While the anticipation for the movie has already doubled with Ralia being the lead cast, the teaser has also threaded great expectations.

Recently, there were rumors surfacing on the internet that the couple has planned to get married soon in Lake Como, the same venue where Deepika and Ranveer Singh tied knots. The rumors were given a break when Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan gave an official statement that these rumors are nothing but baseless.

