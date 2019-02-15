After Sidharth Malhotra disclosed about his relation with Alia Bhatt post their break-up on Koffee With Karan. And now, the Gully Boy has also opened up about the same in an interview. Let's see what the actress has to say about her relationship with Sidharth Malhotra. Alia Bhatt's latest film Gully Boy opposite Ranveer Singh has hit the theatrical screens.

Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra made their Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Student of The Year in 2012. Their on-screen chemistry was immensely appreciated by the audience along with their performance in the film. Soon after their film hit the screens, rumours of Alia and Sidharth dating each other created a buzz among the fans although the actors never made their relationship public. Recently, during his appearance on KJo’s show Koffee With Karan, Sidharth talked about his equation with Alia post their break-up and now Alia has also opened up about the same.

Sidharth had said that he and Alia haven’t met after their break-up. In contrast, Alia shares different views. In an interview with an entertainment portal, Alia talked about the actor’s comment on the chat show and denied his statement quoting that they did meet actually. She added that the episode was shot much before they had met so he must have said that but they did meet recently and it was extremely normal.

Further, talking about her chemistry with Sidharth, Alia said that she has a lot of respect for Sidharth as they began their journey together in the industry and she has known him for a long time now. She quoted that they have too much history between them. She added that there will never be issues she only has positivity in her heart for him as they have witnessed several milestones of their lives together. Furthermore, on Koffee With Karan, Sidharth had said that his relationship with Alia post their split is not bitter.

On the work front, Alia has been stealing the limelight due to her recently released movie Gully Boy opposite Ranveer Singh. She will also be starring in Abhishek Verman’s Kalank, Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra opposite beau Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar’s Takht. Meanwhile, Sidharth will be seen opposite Parineeti Chopra in Jabriya Jodi and will also be starring in the upcoming Vikram Batra biopic.

