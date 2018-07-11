The relationship rumours of Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor and Raazi actor Alia Bhatt have only been inflating each day all thanks to all the appearances made by the two actors with each other either at lunch or dinner dates or at each other’s house along with their parents. Soon after pictures of Ranbir chilling at Alia’s house along with her dad Mahesh Bhatt went viral on social media, another video in which Alia is seen singing a super-hit track from her alleged boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s blockbuster film has been breaking the Internet ever since the video in which Alia is singing the song started doing rounds on social media.

Shared by one of Alia’s fan pages on Instagram, the video shows Alia Bhatt singing the popular romantic track Ae Dil Hai Mushkil from Karan Johar’s 2016 super-hit romantic drama Ae Dil Hai Mushkil which starred Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma in the lead role.

In the viral video, Alia, looking stunning and gorgeous as usual, is at the prestigious stage of Umang 2018 and is singing along ace filmmaker Karan Johar and host Maniesh Paul. The event took place back in January 2018 but Alia and Ranbir’s fans have been circulating the video on social media.

However, isn’t Alia looking extremely cute while singing the romantic track from her boyfriend’s film? We’re anticipating that Ranbir must have completely loved the video.

Rumours of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s relationship started doing rounds ever since they began shooting for director Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming film Brahmastra which also features Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan. The film is being backed by Karan Johar and Alia and Ranbir are often spotted coming together for the shoot. They are even spotted on several occasions where they come and leave the venue together.

However, none of them have confirmed their relationship status to the media as of now.

