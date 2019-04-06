Kalank star-cast including Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur graced the Kapil Sharma Show. However, it was Alia Bhatt and Sonakshi Sinha who stole the limelight with their stunning appearance. Two Bollywood divas look beautiful in their ethnic attires.

Alia Bhatt and Sonakshi Sinha’s fashionable attires have hardly failed to impress the fashion experts of the industry. From the red carpet of the award ceremonies to stunning photoshoots, the Bollywood Diva have always a gone a notch higher in giving fashion goals. The two actors are presently on a promotional spree for a mega project Kalank. Alia Bhatt and Sonakshi Sinha appeared at the Kapil Sharma show to promote their movie along with Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur. And, no doubt the two actors looked extremely fabulous in their choice of outfits. Donning a black outfit, they can be seen nailing the fashion goals with utmost grace.

Both the actors looked gorgeous in their attires. Alia Bhatt wore a black shimmery Anarkali outfit and amps her style with utmost grace. With dewy makeup and minimal accessories, she channelises her ethnicity in a perfect amount. Sonakshi Sinha also equally looks pretty in a black heavily embroidered outfit. She looks a perfect beauty in her choice of outfit. Undoubtedly, Bollywood actors look no less than the perfect beauties.

At the Kapil Sharma show, the star-cast of Kalank had a laughter riot on the sets. The celebrities will appear in the upcoming episode.

Kalank, the dream project of filmmaker Karan Johar is set in the backdrop of pre-independent India 1947, that is, during the partition of India. Apart from Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur, the film also stars Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. The on-screen and one of the popular couples Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt are reuniting after a long time.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More