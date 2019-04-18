Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt make the perfect Bollywood couple with the touch of drama, love, friendship and lots of good looks! Even after doing 4 films together, Alia Bhatt suffers from anxiety while she works with Varun Dhawan. The Kalank co-stars have marked their 4th movie together this year but the anxiety still stays. Well, you must be wondering now what is it all about? Here's what we know!

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt are one of the most loved and adored couples of Bollywood. They are considered a perfect on-screen duo from the new-gen actors’ list and we totally agree. Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt have done many movies together and surprisingly, all have been hits. From debuting together in Bollywood in the year 2012 to deliver one on one hits, Varun and Alia have a journey of their own. The duo looks absolutely stunning together and many even say that Alia and Varun are the new generation’s Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

Even after doing 4 films together, Alia Bhatt suffers from anxiety while she works with Varun Dhawan. The Kalank co-stars have marked their 4th movie together this year but the anxiety still stays. Well, you must be wondering now what is it all about? Alia Bhatt says she feels the anxiety when the shooting schedule wraps as she feels they wouldn’t be able to work together for a long time now.

Alia Bhatt says that every time they work together, she goes through this separation anxiety that they might not get a chance to work together for a long time now. But then, in another few weeks, they see them working together again. The diva revealed all this to a reputed portal and told that she loves to work with Varun Dhawan.

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt make the perfect Bollywood couple with the touch of drama, love, friendship and lots of good looks! This time too, the actors have sizzled together on the silver screen with the multistarrer movie Kalank. Released yesterday, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt starrer has been getting mixed reactions. Before this, they were seen in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Student Of The Year and now Kalank.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is going to hit the silver screens with some back to back movies this year, She is currently shooting for her upcoming movie Brahmastra and will soon hop on to Sadak 2, which is scheduled to go on floors this May. Not just this, having a knit full of movies, Alia Bhatt is soon going to make her Telugu debut in SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which also stars Ram Charan, NTR Jr and Ajay Devgn.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More