On Thursday, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to thank the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for inviting her to join them.

Alia Bhatt has become one of the few actors to get invited Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences this year, along with Hrithik Roshan. Elated to receive the invitation, Alia took to Instagram to extend her warm regards to the event organisers for inviting her to join them. In the post, Alia said it made her feel both, honoured and humbled at the same time and feels deep satisfaction in seeing that Indian cinema’s voice finding a well-deserved platform.

Alia expressed her happiness upon Bollywood getting recognition internationally. She went on to write that every year, more Indian actors, technicians, and filmmakers are recognised by the Academy and Bollywood continues to enter the hearts and homes of people throughout the world.

Emphasising how cinema is a great unifying force, Alia wrote that she truly believes that cinema, just like water, finds its level, and like water; it knows no racial bigotry, class, borders, or geography and flows freely. She added that our opinions about movies may be divided, but cinema as a whole is a powerful binding and unifying force.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be seen in upcoming films like Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2, Ayan Kapoor’s Brahmastra and SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

