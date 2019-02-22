Alia Bhatt throwback photo: Bollywood actor Soni Razdan has shared her daughter Alia Bhatt's throwback photo on Instagram. The mother-daughter duo has previously shared the screen space in Raazi. The actor is currently attending her best friend's wedding in Mumbai.

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has finally taken a break off her busy schedule to attend one of her best friend’s wedding. As she continues to swoon us all with her impressive fashion choices, Alia’s mother and actor Soni Razdan has shared a heartfelt post on her Instagram account. Taking a trip down the memory lane, the actor on Friday shared a collage of photos of now and then in which Alia can be seen posing with two of her best friends. While the first photo of the trio is from their school days, the second photo is from the pre-wedding functions.

For one of the pre-wedding functions, Alia opted for a sky blue lehenga with a yellow choli. Completing the look with a potli bag and statement earrings, Alia kept her makeup and hair minimal. Meanwhile, for another event, Alia opted for pastel pink floral crop trop with a matching high-waisted skirt. She paired her outfit with soft curls and minimal makeup.

On being asked about her marriage plans with beau Ranbir Kapoor, Alia recently said in an interview that she is happy being in a relationship at the moment and when she feels that there is a need for a stronger bond with him, they will come to it.

Workwise, Alia Bhatt’s latest release Gully Boy co-starring Ranveer Singh is doing wonders at the box office. Post the film, she will be seen in upcoming films like Kalank, Brahmastra and Takht. Alia Bhatt and her mother Soni Razdan have previously shared the screen space in Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi.

