Alia Bhatt is all set to feature in a music video titled Prada by Doorbeen of Lamberghini fame, Reportedly, Alia Bhatt has already shot for it in Mumbai and the makers of the track might release the song on August 5.

Alia Bhatt is among the most talented actors who keep on testing herself in challenging roles and innovative projects. Some time back, the actor launched her own YouTube channel and reportedly, the actor is all set to feature in a music video. For the song, the actor shot in Mumbai recently and is much excited for the track. The song is titled as Prada by Doorbeen of Lamberghini fame. As per the reports, the makers of the song might release the song on August 5.

Sometime back, Alia Bhatt was seen grooving at the song Lamberghini in a viral video at her best friend Devika Advani’s wedding. It seems that Alia Bhatt likes to step out of her comfort zone and act beyond the expectations of her fans.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is currently busy shooting for her father Mahesh Bhatt’s film Sadak 2 in Ooty which is a remake of 1991 film Sadak. Apart from Alia Bhatt, the film also features Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles. The film is about loss, love and redemption and will hit the silver screens on July 10, 2020.

After finishing up Sadak 2, Alia Bhatt will next feature in Karan Johar’s film Takht with costars Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles. After Takht, Alia Bhatt will collaborate with the filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and superstar Salman Khan in her next Inshallah which is a love story.

Moreover, Alia Bhatt will also appear in Ayan Mukerji’s film Brahmastra with her beau Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. Brahmastra is a first planned trilogy that also features Mouni Roy in a negative role, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and Sudev Nair in supporting roles. The film will hit the silver screens next year in summers

