Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is surely a girl with a golden heart. As her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday is just around the corner, the Gully Boy star has decided to bake a cake but unlike last year, this time the cake will not be for Ranbir. This year, Alia Bhatt has decided to cook and bake cakes in order to raise funds for charity for Anshula Kapoor’s foundation Fankind.

Yes, you read that right. Alia Bhatt will be calling her fans to bake cakes with her and all of them have to make a minimum contribution of Rs 300 and they will have the golden chance to bake cakes with their favourite actress Alia Bhatt. All the funds raised with this initiative will go for different charities across the nation.

Alia Bhatt will be making this initiative with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor’s programme called Fankind. Talking about the same, Anshula Kapoor said that Alia Bhatt is a very professional person and she will make sure that her fans have a gala time while baking cakes with her.

Anshula also said that Alia is always before time and she will surely give her fans an amazing experience and at the same time, will raise funds with this initiative. Alia Bhatt, who was last seen in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer movie Kalank, will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s directorial venture Brahmastra co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.

The movie is being backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and is one of the most awaited Bollywood films. She will also be seen in Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur-starrer Sadak 2 and Alia has also been roped in for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next titled Inshallah co-starring Salman Khan.

