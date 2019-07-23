Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's 2020 summer wedding speculation is rife. As per reports, Alia Bhatt has already ordered ace-designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee's lehenga. She is not the only actor who will don Sabyasachi's lehenga, before her Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma has also worn his creation.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, the most-loved couple of the Bollywood is the talk of town, presently. Reportedly, the couple is looking forward for a summer wedding in the year 2020. Not just that, in the same report, it is published that like Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Raazi actor has also preferred ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee for her wedding. Also, she has already placed an order with the ace designer.

Time and again, the actor has chosen Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s creations for personal events and film promotions. No end to our excitement to watch Alia Bhatt while walking down the wedding aisle in Sabyasachi’s outfit.

The couple have been dating for quite a while. The relationship has still not been confirmed yet however, both actors have several times described each other as special in any interviews.

Soon after father Rishi Kapoor’s return from USA, following his cancer treatment, he has a ‘wedding to plan’, sources revealed.

Ace designer Sabyasachi Mukerjee is the favourite designer among Bollywood celebrities. Be it Deepika Padukone or Anushka Sharma, the Bollywood celebrities pick his creations mostly for several occasions. Reason for choosing Sabyasachi over other designers are apparently the intricate and meticulous design pattern of the outfits.

Deepika Padukone wore a reworked Sabyasachi lehenga for her Konkani wedding.

Anushka Sharma also donned a pink Sabyasachi lehenga for her Italy wedding. Sabyasachi also customises outfits as per clients’ demands. Even Priyanka Chopra decided zeroed down her wedding lehenga to Sabyasachi Mukerjee.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to be featured in Ayan Mukerjee’s Brahamastra. Actor will also appear in Mahesh Bhatt-directed Sadak 2 and Inshallah starring Salman Khan and SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App