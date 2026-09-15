LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Alia Bhatt To Katrina Kaif: 7 Bollywood Divas Who Nailed Traditional Glamour At Ganpati Celebrations; See Pics

Alia Bhatt To Katrina Kaif: 7 Bollywood Divas Who Nailed Traditional Glamour At Ganpati Celebrations; See Pics

From elegant sarees and vibrant lehengas to statement jewellery and classic ethnic silhouettes, the celebrities brought their own spin to traditional dressing. Here are 8 Bollywood divas who turned heads with their festive looks at Ganpati celebrations.

Alia Bhatt-Katrina Kaif (Photo:X)
Alia Bhatt-Katrina Kaif (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Tue 2026-09-15 21:02 IST

Ganpati celebrations in Mumbai are always a star-studded affair, but this year, Bollywood’s festive fashion has been just as hard to miss. From elegant sarees and vibrant lehengas to statement jewellery and classic ethnic silhouettes, the celebrities brought their own spin to traditional dressing. Here are 8 Bollywood divas who turned heads with their festive looks at Ganpati celebrations.

1. Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt joined Ranbir Kapoor for the Ganpati celebrations, with the couple making a much-noticed appearance at the festivities.

You Might Be Interested In

Alia Bhatt To Katrina Kaif: 7 Bollywood Divas Who Nailed Traditional Glamour At Ganpati Celebrations; See Pics

2. Katrina Kaif
Kaif arrived with Vicky Kaushal, marking one of the couple’s much-noticed public appearances at the celebrations. Their arrival quickly became one of the evening’s talking points.

Alia Bhatt To Katrina Kaif: 7 Bollywood Divas Who Nailed Traditional Glamour At Ganpati Celebrations; See Pics

3. Kareena Kapoor
Kareena Kapoor Khan attended the celebrations with Saif Ali Khan and their sons, Taimur and Jeh. The family made one of the most recognisable Bollywood appearances of the evening.

Alia Bhatt To Katrina Kaif: 7 Bollywood Divas Who Nailed Traditional Glamour At Ganpati Celebrations; See Pics

4. Rekha

Rekha brought her unmistakable old-school Bollywood elegance to the celebrations. The veteran actress was among the biggest stars photographed at Antilia on the festive evening.

Alia Bhatt To Katrina Kaif: 7 Bollywood Divas Who Nailed Traditional Glamour At Ganpati Celebrations; See Pics

5. Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor was also among the Bollywood stars who attended the Ambani family’s Ganpati celebrations. Her appearance added another young Bollywood name to the evening’s star-studded guest list.

Alia Bhatt To Katrina Kaif: 7 Bollywood Divas Who Nailed Traditional Glamour At Ganpati Celebrations; See Pics

6. Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani arrived with husband Sidharth Malhotra for the celebrations. The couple was among the many Bollywood pairs who turned the evening into a star-studded festive gathering.

Alia Bhatt To Katrina Kaif: 7 Bollywood Divas Who Nailed Traditional Glamour At Ganpati Celebrations; See Pics

7. Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday was another young Bollywood star who attended the celebrations at Antilia. Her appearance added to the mix of established stars and the industry’s younger generation at the event.

Alia Bhatt To Katrina Kaif: 7 Bollywood Divas Who Nailed Traditional Glamour At Ganpati Celebrations; See Pics

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Alia Bhatt To Katrina Kaif: 7 Bollywood Divas Who Nailed Traditional Glamour At Ganpati Celebrations; See Pics
Tags: BollywoodGanesh Chaturthi

RELATED News

Rajpal Yadav Gets Supreme Court Relief In 7 Cheque Bounce Cases; Actor Given 2 Weeks To Deposit Rs 2 Crore

Amitabh Bachchan Sparks Retirement Buzz With Cryptic Blog Post; Big B Finally Breaks Silence: ‘I Am Not…’

Shah Rukh Khan’s Ask SRK Goes Viral; Superstar’s KING Update Has Fans Buzzing: ‘All Broken Is Fixed’

Sofia Hayat’s 5-Second Video Goes Viral; Actress’ ‘Not Good In Bed’ Remark About Rohit Sharma Sparks Controversy – WATCH

Govinda Returns From the US, Joins Children For Ganpati Darshan At Sunita Ahuja’s House; She Skips Family Photo

LATEST NEWS

Couple Viral Video: Intimate Moments in Public Park Spark Online Debate

Amravati Viral MMS: 350 Intimate Videos, 200 Minors Involved; What Police Found Next

Sai Baba Peace Torch Ceremony in Malaysia Draws Over 500 Devotees; India’s Deputy High Commissioner and Malaysian Minister Attend

Sairam Yuvak Mandal to celebrate 29th Ganesh Mahotsav with ‘Konark Sun Temple’ theme

Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Trophy Row: Mohammad Yousuf Makes Distasteful Remark At India, Says ‘Nation Without Humility Remains A Loser’, Backs Mohsin Naqvi

Can Fin Homes Showcases ‘Project Tejas’, its Rs 296.95-Crore Enterprise Digital Transformation Programme

Premier League 2026-27 Points Table: Arsenal, Manchester City Stay Perfect; Hull City Break Into Top Four After Matchday 4 | Full Standings

Rajmata Vijayraj Kumari Mewar Dies At 83: Her Public Service, Royal Legacy And Maharana Pratap Connection

Ryan Group of Schools Hosts the 24th Indian Model United Nations in the Capital

Rinku Singh Wedding Date 2026: When Will Rinku Singh Marry MP Priya Saroj? Date, Venue, Engagement Details

Alia Bhatt To Katrina Kaif: 7 Bollywood Divas Who Nailed Traditional Glamour At Ganpati Celebrations; See Pics

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Alia Bhatt To Katrina Kaif: 7 Bollywood Divas Who Nailed Traditional Glamour At Ganpati Celebrations; See Pics

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Alia Bhatt To Katrina Kaif: 7 Bollywood Divas Who Nailed Traditional Glamour At Ganpati Celebrations; See Pics
Alia Bhatt To Katrina Kaif: 7 Bollywood Divas Who Nailed Traditional Glamour At Ganpati Celebrations; See Pics
Alia Bhatt To Katrina Kaif: 7 Bollywood Divas Who Nailed Traditional Glamour At Ganpati Celebrations; See Pics
Alia Bhatt To Katrina Kaif: 7 Bollywood Divas Who Nailed Traditional Glamour At Ganpati Celebrations; See Pics
Alia Bhatt To Katrina Kaif: 7 Bollywood Divas Who Nailed Traditional Glamour At Ganpati Celebrations; See Pics

QUICK LINKS