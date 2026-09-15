Alia Bhatt To Katrina Kaif: 7 Bollywood Divas Who Nailed Traditional Glamour At Ganpati Celebrations; See Pics

Ganpati celebrations in Mumbai are always a star-studded affair, but this year, Bollywood’s festive fashion has been just as hard to miss. From elegant sarees and vibrant lehengas to statement jewellery and classic ethnic silhouettes, the celebrities brought their own spin to traditional dressing. Here are 8 Bollywood divas who turned heads with their festive looks at Ganpati celebrations.

1. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt joined Ranbir Kapoor for the Ganpati celebrations, with the couple making a much-noticed appearance at the festivities.

2. Katrina Kaif

Kaif arrived with Vicky Kaushal, marking one of the couple’s much-noticed public appearances at the celebrations. Their arrival quickly became one of the evening’s talking points.

3. Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan attended the celebrations with Saif Ali Khan and their sons, Taimur and Jeh. The family made one of the most recognisable Bollywood appearances of the evening.

4. Rekha

Rekha brought her unmistakable old-school Bollywood elegance to the celebrations. The veteran actress was among the biggest stars photographed at Antilia on the festive evening.





5. Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor was also among the Bollywood stars who attended the Ambani family’s Ganpati celebrations. Her appearance added another young Bollywood name to the evening’s star-studded guest list.





6. Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani arrived with husband Sidharth Malhotra for the celebrations. The couple was among the many Bollywood pairs who turned the evening into a star-studded festive gathering.

7. Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday was another young Bollywood star who attended the celebrations at Antilia. Her appearance added to the mix of established stars and the industry’s younger generation at the event.



