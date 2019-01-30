Karan Johar has finally decided to produce the sequel of the romantic comedy film Dostana (2008), which featured Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead roles. With a twist in the star cast, Dostana 2 will be reportedly featuring Alia Bhatt at the apex.

Karan Johar finally let the cat out of the bag by disclosing the decision of at last making the sequel of Dostana (2008) after a downtime of 11 years. Reportedly the producer-director has already roped in the female lead, Alia Bhatt and is yet under the action of finalising the male lead. Bhatt, who made her debut with KJo’s Student of the year seem to have liked the idea and is keen to hear the final script. Awaiting the official announcement of the making of Dostana 2 from KJo, we have already started guessing the names of the male leads. Do you have any guesses?

The recipient of several accolades, including two Filmfare Awards, Bhatt is currently one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood. The Raazi actor has given many laudable performances in recent years including 2 States, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya, Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya, Highway, Kapoor and Sons and many more. In addition to her commitment with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in Ayan Mukherji’s fantasy film trilogy, the first of which is named Brahmastra, the actress will be seen shortly in the eagerly awaited film Gully Boy, opposite Ranvir Singh.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are allegedly dating each other and are rumoured to be tying a knot soon. The duo has been spotted together innumerable times giving evidence of the gossip.

