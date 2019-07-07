Alia Bhatt to shoot for SS Rajamouli's upcoming film RRR: Actor Alia Bhatt is all set to shoot for SS Rajamouli's upcoming film RRR, the movie budget is touted be more than 300 Rs and 40 per cent of the movie had already been shot in some parts of Hyderabad.

Actor Alia Bhatt gears up for ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film RRR. The actress will soon be going to Ahmedabad and Pune for the further shooting of the film. Other than Alia, Telugu star Ram Charan had also been cast opposite to Alia, meanwhile, Ram Charan will play be essaying the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju. According to the sources, 40 per cent of the film has already been shot in some parts of Hyderabad, Gujarat and Pune.

Source further added that in the next couple of months Alia and Charan will further shoot in Ahmedabad and Pune, as Alia will be seen in the look of a lass from early 1900s, however, Alia’s character in the film plays an important role, while actor Ajay Devgan will be seen in a pivotal role, soon join the RRR team.

Also Read: Bard of Blood motion poster: Netflix drops first look of Emraan Hashmi in Shah Rukh Khan’s spy series, see photo

Talking about ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s RRR, it is a fictional story which is based on the struggle of Telugu tribal leaders Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem whereas, JR NTR will play the role of Komaram, perhaps the film budget is touted to be more than Rs 300 crores.

Interestingly, for the film RRR, SS Rajamouli has written the script with his father K. V. Vijayendra Prasad. Earlier also Rajamouli’s father had worked in the first part of Baahubali which was a massive success on the box office, Film RRR will soon hit the theatres on July 30, 2020.

On the Professional front, after delivering some fabulous work in the Bollywood industry through films like Raazi, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Highway, Udta Punjab and Gully Boy, and now the actress is all set to surprise her fans with some of her great projects. Indeed in 2017 Alia was featured in Forbes Asia magazine in their 30 under 30 lists.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App