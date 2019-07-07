Actor Alia Bhatt gears up for ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film RRR. The actress will soon be going to Ahmedabad and Pune for the further shooting of the film. Other than Alia, Telugu star Ram Charan had also been cast opposite to Alia, meanwhile, Ram Charan will play be essaying the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju. According to the sources, 40 per cent of the film has already been shot in some parts of Hyderabad, Gujarat and Pune.

Source further added that in the next couple of months Alia and Charan will further shoot in  Ahmedabad and Pune, as Alia will be seen in the look of a lass from early 1900s, however, Alia’s character in the film plays an important role, while actor Ajay Devgan will be seen in a pivotal role, soon join the RRR team. 

Talking about ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s RRR, it is a fictional story which is based on the struggle of Telugu tribal leaders Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem whereas, JR NTR will play the role of Komaram, perhaps the film budget is touted to be more than Rs 300 crores.

A big feeling I have been feeling off late is gratitude.. Meghna Gulzar – to me first – raazi and everything about raazi is you – your effort, your tears, your love, your care it's you you you and just you.. I love you main chick🌟🌟🌟 The entire crew, all actors including my beautiful mother, jaideep and and vicky my iqbal without whom this world wouldn't have come alive.. This is your win too so thank you…I have soo much to be thankful for.. My mom & Dad who have always let me breathe & been my friends first My friends Ayan, Abhi, Kanch – my pillars – who are like my bothers and Sisters My sister – for just being my sister My team – My tribe – Grish, Punnu, Boru , Sanju, Ami, Amol, Sunil.. everything I achieve is yours first then mine Filmfare – thank you for my award and for once again making me want to dream & scream.. The audience the people that are the reason I or any of us are here.. I promise to always work as hard as I can to try and always entertain My mentor, my guardian angel and my fashion police.. who tells me how proud he is but also how I need to stay simple.. Thank you karan for making my life so so so special.. 🌞🌞🌞 And last but not the least MY special one – the one that makes my heart smile and eyes shine ❤️ And shine I will.. Because there's soo much to do in life.. And this is just the beginning.

Interestingly, for the film RRR, SS Rajamouli has written the script with his father K. V. Vijayendra Prasad. Earlier also Rajamouli’s father had worked in the first part of  Baahubali which was a massive success on the box office, Film RRR will soon hit the theatres on July 30, 2020.

On the Professional front, after delivering some fabulous work in the Bollywood industry through films like Raazi, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Highway,  Udta Punjab and Gully Boy, and now the actress is all set to surprise her fans with some of her great projects. Indeed in 2017 Alia was featured in Forbes Asia magazine in their 30 under 30 lists.  

