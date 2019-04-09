Gully Boy actor Alia Bhatt recently confirmed in an Interview that Mahesh Bhatt's film Sadak 2 will go on floors from next month. She also revealed that she will lend her voice for one of the songs in Sadak 2. The film features Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt in lead roles and will hit the silver screens on March 25, 2020.

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is counted amongst the most hardworking and talented actors of the industry. In just a time span of seven years, the actor has proved herself well on-screens and is known for her versatile roles. Currently, the actor is promoting her upcoming film Kalank which is set to release on April 17, 2019. Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt last year promised to again manage the cap of direction in the sequel of 1991 film Sadak. The film originally featured Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt and also announced that the two actors will again share the screens along Aditya Roy Kapur and Alia Bhatt in its sequel. Recently, the photos of the cast of the film got viral on the Internet which also featured director Mahesh Bhatt.

While promoting her film Kalank, Alia Bhatt confirmed about Sadak 2 and also quoted that she will start with the shooting of the film from next month. The hardworking actor also announced that she will be lending her voice for one of the songs in Sadak 2. Alia also revealed that she has a series of films in her kitty which she will shoot in May.

Not only this, but the film will also mark as the first project for the sisters Alia Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt to share the screens together. The film will hit the silver screens on March 25, 2020. Talking about the work front, Alia Bhatt is very busy in the promotion work of the period drama set in 1945. Kalank is counted amongst the most anticipated films that feature stars like Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit.

Not only this, Alia will also be appearing on screens in Ayan Mukerji’s film Brahmastra which will hit the silver screens on December 20, 2019. The film will mark the first collaboration of Alia Bhatt with her beau Ranbir Kapoor with Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in lead roles. The talented actor will also portray a role in Karan Johar’s film Takht with Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor in lead roles.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More