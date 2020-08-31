Alia Bhatt poses for happy pictures for a magazine cover as sister Shaheen Bhatt turns photographer for her. Alia Bhatt had shared some vibrant and happy pictures on her Instagram that were clicked by her sister Shaheen Bhatt, see photos here.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Sharing a refreshing picture with her fans, actor Alia Bhatt on Sunday treated fans with a stunning picture shot by her sister and ‘life line’ Shaheen Bhatt.

The ‘Highway’ actor posted a picture on Instagram wherein she looked glamorous in a colourful dress. In the picture, Alia is seen posing as she looks off the camera while sporting a no make-up look. The actor looks enchanting in the lush green backdrop. Taking to the caption, the ‘Raazi’ actor captioned the post as ‘shot by my life line @shaheenb’. (as she tagged sister Shaheen and left a yellow heart emoji).

She posted another picture in the same dress, clicked by her sister Shaheen Bhatt. She wrote a caption along quoting Maya Angelou, “You may not control all the events that happen to you, but you can decide not to be reduced by them.

With the post hitting Instagram, more than 9 lakh fans along with filmmaker Zoya Akhtar liked the adorable post. Celebrity fashion designer left heart emojis in the comments section, while Fatima Sana Sheikh left a red heart and lovestruck emojis.

Lately, Alia has been keeping her fans updated on her activities by posting pictures and videos on social media. Most recently, Alia Bhatt shared her reprised version of Ankit Tiwari’s ‘Tum Se Hi’ song for the from her latest movie ‘Sadak 2’.

