Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have emerged as a power couple of Bollywood. After sharing a series of photos clicked by Ranbir, Alia turned photographer for him and shared his latest photo on her Instagram account. In the photo, Ranbir can be seen looking out in the open and is seen sitting out in the wild with his best friend and Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji.

They say a picture is worth a thousand words and the proverb is completely true for celebrity couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. While a lot is said about the couple, the duo chooses to maintain a dignified silence around their relationship and often let their social media PDA do the talking. After sharing a series of stunning photos clicked by her beau Ranbir Kapoor in Bulgaria on her official Instagram account, Alia finally turned photographer for him and surprised everyone by posting a picturesque monochrome photo.

In the photo, Ranbir can be seen looking out in the sky and is sitting on the grass along with his best friend and Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji. Dressed in a white jumper paired with black pants, the heartthrob looks as charming as ever and can be seen stealing hearts with her simple yet striking photo.

With this, Alia also shared a photo of herself in which she can be seen striking a similar pose to Ranbir. Looking away from the camera with her hand resting on her cheek, the superstar is looking too cute to handle. She can be seen adding an element into the photo with a biker jacket.

Before this, the Raazi actor had shared a photo in which she can be seen posing for a picture-perfect photo with Ranbir and Ayan. In the photo, Ranbir and Alia can be seen twinning in black and definitely look like a power couple.

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and South superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna in prominent roles. The film is scheduled to hit the theatrical screens in 2019.

Check out photos of Alia Bhatt clicked by none other than RK aka Ranbir Kapoor:

