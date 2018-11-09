Everyone in the industry is aware of Ranbir and Ayan;'s friendship and now Alia is slowly paving her way into that group too. First, the photos of these three hanging out together were shared and now, it is just Alia and Ayan together. Does this signify that Alia is winning over her beau Ranbir Kapoor's best friend?

Newest lovebirds of Bollywood, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been hogging headlines for their relationship for a long time now. But now, the fans will soon be treated with their on-screen togetherness in the Dharma production’s project Brahmastra. The movie’s storyline belongs to the first part of a trilogy. This project is going to be a big one as the cast also includes megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia.

The shooting for the movie has already started and it is scheduled to release in 2019. One of the interesting aspects of this movie will be seeing Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor together on screen for the very first time. From the reel life romance to the real-life romance, the superhit chemistry is taking the internet by a roll.

The excitement for the movie is rising every day as Alia puts glimpses from her makeup diaries on her Instagram stories. The Ranbir-Alia PDA on Alia’s Instagram profile has also added up to it. Interestingly, in many of the photos, Ayan Mukherji is spotted with Ranbir Kapoor. Everyone in the industry is aware of Ranbir and Ayan;’s friendship and now Alia is slowly paving her way into that group too. First, the photos of these three hanging out together were shared and now, it is just Alia and Ayan together. Does this signify that Alia is winning over her beau Ranbir Kapoor’s best friend?

Alia Bhatt took to her official Instagram account to post this happy photo with Ayan Mukherji in which they can be seen twinning outfits. While Ayan is sporting a blue kurta, Alia is all dolled up in a pretty blue suit. The picture perfect is cheerful enough to make anyone smile but the only missing part is Ranbir Kapoor!

Well, we have some photos of the trio here for you. Have a look:

