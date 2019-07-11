Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's movie Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania completed 5 years today. The actors took to Instagram and shared memories from the sets getting nostalgic. It was their second film after Student Of The Year and the duo share perfect on-screen chemistry.

Its been five years since Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan starrer Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania was released. Today the movie has completed five years as it was released in 2014 after their debut film Student Of The Year. Varun and Alia have perfect on-screen chemistry.

Varun shared a picture of him and Alia from the sets of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania getting nostalgic. He uploaded a story with a lovely caption telling how nervous he was before the movie was released. The actor also thanked the entire cast and crew and called them the best team. In the picture, Alia is seen sitting on his shoulders with a happy face. On the other hand, Alia also posted a picture with Varun saying can’t believe its been five years already.

On the work front, energetic actor Varun is currently working on his next film Street Dancer 3D which is a sequel of ABCD 2. The film features Shraddha Kapoor alongside Varun and is being directed by popular choreographer Remo D’Souza. While Alia is busy shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia and Varun were last seen in Kalank together which was helmed by Abhishek Varman and co-produced by Karan Johar. However, fans can’t wait to see the perfect duo together again in the film which hasn’t been announced yet.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App