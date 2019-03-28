Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan are sizzling their screens with their latest photoshoot. Before the release of their upcoming film Kalank, Varun and Alia have featured on the cover of Filmfare magazine. Co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit, Kalank will release on April 17.

From their debut film Student of the Year to their much-anticipated release Kalank, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt have come a long way in Bollywood. Whenever the duo comes together in one frame, sparks are sure to fly. As the release date of Kalank approaches closer, Varun and Alia are leaving no stone unturned to promote their upcoming film. Before their love ballad from the film titled Kalank Nahi Ishq Hai releases, the two actors have featured on the cover of Filmfare.

As the duo strike a steamy pose, the temperature is on an all-time high. While Varun can be seen showcasing his bare body revealing his six-pack abs, Alia’s expressions and sultry looks is enough to make anyone go weak in the knees. The power couple looks too hot to handle and we are sure many of you are fanning yourself already! Looking at the cover, we cannot wait for other photos from the same photoshoot.

Have a brief look at Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt’s magazine cover:

So far, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt have shared the screen-space in three blockbuster films -Student of the year 2, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya and Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya. The fourth one being their upcoming film Kalank. Helmed by Abhishek Varman and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Movies, Kalank stars Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt along with Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit. The film is slated to hit the theatrical screens on April 17.

To raise excitement for the song Kalank Nahi Ishq Hai, the makers have released new stills and posters of Varun and Alia that will tug your heartstrings.

After Kalank, Varun Dhawan will be seen in the film Street Dancer co-starring Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt will be seen in films like Brahmastra co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan, Inshallah co-starring Salman Khan and RRR co-starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Ajay Devgn.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More