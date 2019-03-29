Bollywood's favourite on-screen duo Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan are yet again soaring temperatures with their hot and steamy photo shoot. The stars recently shot for the magazine cover of Filmfare and left fans astonished with their super sexy poses. Donning denim outfits, the actors look stunning in all the photos!

Alia Bhatt is fluttering hearts with her steamy and sensuous expressions for the pictures. While Varun Dhawan is making everyone drool as he flaunts his six-pack abs in the sexiest way possible. If these photos don’t make you go weak in knees, what will?

The duo has been featured in many movies together. After their debut in Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year, the couple were then seen in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya and Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya. Now, they will be marking their fourth movie together with multi starrer Kalank. Directed by Abhishek Varman and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Movies, Kalank will also cast Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit in the lead roles.

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan have also been topping headlines for her their superb dance performances in songs of Kalank. Until now, two tracks from the movie has been released the makers which showcase these actor dancing. While Alia Bhatt has impressed everyone with her classical dance in Ghar More Pardesiya, Varun Dhawan is making everybody groove on First Class.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will also be featuring soon with real-life beau Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra. The actor will be surprising fans with two back to back big projects this year!

