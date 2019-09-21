B-town couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been making headlines lately from the time they started dating each other. Recently, a photo from Alia’s friends birthday party went viral where Alia is seen hugging Ranbir. The couple went for a holiday to Africa and Alia shared a video of African Safari on her Youtube channel. The video is trending on YouTube and netizens are asking where is Ranbir Kapoor?
Alia launched her YouTube channel two months ago and the actor uploads her exciting experiences on the channel showcasing her personal life and in the recent video, she’s seen exploring African Safari with boyfriend Ranbir. In the clip, the actor introduces people who helped her and Ranbir during the trip. Also, the video shows the beautiful scenery of Africa and the African wildlife sanctuary.
However, Sanju actor Ranbir can’t be seen in the 6 minutes video and their fans commented asking where is he and is he shooting the video for her. Although, it was a strategic move of Ranbir by not appearing in her video. Many pictures of the trip also went viral where both Alia and Ranbir can be seen enjoying their holiday spending time with each other.
In the entire video, Alia uses us instead of I and keeps blushing which shows Ranbir was present there and shot the video for her love. However, if we go through Alia’s Instagram account, a lot of her pictures have been taken by Ranbir and she has also given credit to him. Fans love to watch the couple together cant wait for their upcoming film Brahmastra which is slated to release on December 2019.