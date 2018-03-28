The 25-year-old Highway girl who is currently busy shooting for her upcoming drama Brahmastra. It will hit the theatres on August 15, 2019. Katrina Kaif is one of my closest friends, so we keep talking about doing a film. It’s the same with Deepika Padukone. It will be amazing to act in a movie with such powerful women, said Alia when asked about working and sharing a bond with her co-workers.

The Pataka Guddi of Bollywood Alia Bhatt who just had a gala time on her 25th birthday is all set to entertain us with her skills on screen with the upcoming film Brahmastra which will hit the theatres on August 15, 2019. “I’ve never been offered such a movie. I haven’t rejected a film because it was a two-heroine outing. Instead, I want to do something which has only women. I think we will have amazing camaraderie and it will be a fun film,” the 25-year-old Bollywood sensation was quoted saying.

When the Student of the Year star was asked about working with the co-star she would like to work with, she said, “Katrina Kaif is one of my closest friends, so we keep talking about doing a film. It’s the same with Deepika Padukone. It will be amazing to act in a movie with such powerful women. I’ve made a pact with Kat and DP that we will do films together.” She considers both the ladies she is willing to work with her close friends and we often snapped having a good time with.

Alia Bhatt spoke about the changes for the women in the bollywood fraternity. She concluded by saying, “It has become progressive for actresses today. But, there’s still a long way to go. The best thing is that now, they are standing by each other. For instance, imagine Dil Chahta Hai being remade with three girls today. It would be wonderful. I’m game for a good chick flick.”

