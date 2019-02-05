Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Gully Boy co-starring Ranveer Singh. In one of the promotional events on Monday, Alia was spotted wearing a pretty pastel pink dress with green heels and the result is amazing. The combination pulled off by Alia Bhatt is a bold fashion move done right and we are so eager to try it out. Gully Boy is scheduled to hit the theatrical screens on February 14, 2019.

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is the undisputed queen of Bollywood. As the actor gears up for the theatrical release of her upcoming film Gully Boy co-starring Ranveer Singh, she is leaving no stone unturned to amp up the fashion quotient. Giving us yet another look to bookmark right away, Alia recently stepped out to promote the film in a stunning pink pastel dress and the photos of the same are taking social media by storm.

Donning a strapless pink flowy dress with neatly middle-parted hair and dewy makeup, Alia is a sight to behold in her latest photoshoot. However, what is stealing everyone’s attention are her bright green heels that adding a dash of quirk to her overall look. No wonder, working with Ranveer Singh in Gully Boy is making Alia Bhatt go out of the box and make unconventional fashion choices.

Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the latest look of Alia Bhatt is an absolute winner and we are loving her look. For an earlier promotional event, Alia Bhatt was seen wearing a white slogan crop-top with faux-leather black joggers and black platform sneakers. As she strikes a pose for the camera,Alia is looking like a million bucks, making everyone want the same look in their wardrobe.

Slated to hit the theatrical screens on the occasion of Valentine’s Day i.e February 14, Gully Boy is helmed by Zoya Akhtar and bankrolled by Excel Entertainment. Post Gully Boy, the actor will be seen in films like Kalank, Brahmastra and Takht.

