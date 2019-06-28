Alia Bhatt weight loss journey: Alia Bhatt is counted among the allrounders of Bollywood who leaves no chance of impressing her fans with her versatile roles and sizzling looks. Here is how Alia Bhatt lost weight before entering the industry. Take a look at her diet and workout routine–

Alia Bhatt weight loss journey: Bollywood star Alia Bhatt is among the most stunning actors who leave no chance of making her fans go weak in the knees with her smoking hot photos and videos. With her hard work and talent, Alia Bhatt has proved that she is not just the daughter of a famous father but she deserves this position on her own steam.

Alia Bhatt was not as stunning as she is today. She has worked really hard to metamorphosize from a chubby teenager to a svelte, full-time actor. In order to make her dream come true, she had to shed 16 kg in just 3 months. The actor knew that the only way to achieve her dream was to lose weight.

Alia Bhatt was 68 kg at that time and as per her height and age, she was 20 kg overweight. Alia Bhatt debuted in Bollywood with the film Student of the Year in 2012 when she was just 19. Though her first break looked easy, it was not a piece of cake for her. Her weight was the biggest hurdle holding her back.

Alia Bhatt was very heavy when she first auditioned for Karan Johar’s film. In fact, the director made it very much clear to Alia that he would only feature her if she shed 20 kg in six months. Though that was painful for her, she took the challenge and instead of hiding below the pillow, she stood up and went about losing weight.

Talking about her diet, Alia Bhatt said she hired a personal instructor who gave her to eat only chicken and vegetables. Starting from eating healthy food at regular intervals to having it in limited quantities, the actor worked really hard to get into shape. Her diet included veggies, fruits and fresh juices. She had eight meals in her day so that she can limit her portion sizes and digest her food well.

Here is her diet routine:

Breakfast: Herbal tea or coffee with a bowl of vegetable poha or an egg sandwich.

Mid-Morning: Bowl of fruits or one idli with sambar.

Lunch: Dal, curd, chicken, 1 roti without ghee and vegetables.

Dinner: 1 roti without ghee, a bowl of vegetables, dal and grilled chicken breast.

Workout

Apart from taking care of her diet and the actor also got training from celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala. Her workout routine followed–

Warm-up for five minutes

Treadmill

Push – ups – 3 sets

Biceps and triceps

Bicycle c runches

Back e xtensions- 3 sets

Weighted Lunges

Yoga

