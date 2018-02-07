Brahmastra co stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are reportedly the latest lovebirds of the tinsel town. In a latest episode of BFF Vogue, Sonakshi Sinha and Manish Malhotra predicted that Alia Bhatt might hook up with Ranbir Kapoor. When asked about which Bollywood couple might break up in 2018, Sonakshi Sinha instantly replied, "Alia and Sidharth.'

Bollywood tinsel town is full of instances where the co-actors have found love in each other. If the latest reports are to be believed, the recent co-actors turned love couple might be none other than Brahmastra co stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Not just their fans but the Bollywood industry as well has quite the similar views about the duo. Recently, Dabangg actor Sonakshi Sinha and her designer BFF Manish Malhotra appeared on the celebrity chat show BFF Vogue, hosted by Neha Dhupia.

In the teaser, the question and answer round took an interesting turn when Neha asked Manish “Hook-up of the year 2018?” to which he quickly responded, “Ranbir and Alia.” Following the previous question, when Neha asked Sonakshi, “Break-up of the year 2018”, she replied, “Alia and Sidharth’. Just after she said it, Sonakshi felt she made a blunder and just couldn’t hold back her laughter. Apart from Alia and Ranbir, the duo also revealed that Deepika and Ranveer are indeed a couple but they are hiding it everyone.

Rumours about Ranbir and Alia alleged link-up started doing the rounds after the duo appeared for the Padmaavat screening together and also spent the New Year with each other in Israel while prepping for their upcoming film. Interestingly, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir’s rumoured ex girlfriend Katrina Kaif share an amazing chemistry with each other and recently appeared on the same chat show. Directly by Ayan Mukherjee, Brahmastra will bring together Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan for the first time on the big screen.

Check out the super fun teaser from the upcoming episode: