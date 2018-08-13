Highway Actor Ali Bhatt is back again with her another workout video that will give you massive body goals. In the video, which was posted by her trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, Alia was seen doing some very basic exercises which even you can do at home or at outdoors.

While most of us are busy getting the right body, Highway actor Alia Bhatt is giving some massive fitness goals. In her recent video, which she posted on Instagram, Alia was seen doing some great exercises with her trainer Yasmin Karachiwala. Recently we also saw Alia taking one-minute bikini body challenge which was initially started by Karachiwala. In the latest video, Alia did squats, hover plank, knee push-ups, abdominal curl and others.

While most of us are trying our level best to be super fit or maybe fit, we tend to forget that even basic exercises can make a lot of difference if we eat clean. Among them is Squats, doing squats burns fat and it also increased body and muscle strength. It also helps in getting away from cellulite.

The next exercise if Hover plank, this exercise is best for core strength and it also boots flexibility of the posterior muscle groups. The next one is knee push-ups, while the best is push-ups, sometimes due to lack of core strength and excessive fat doing normal push-ups become difficult. And in the case, you can do 5-6 sets of knee push-ups.

Now let us come to legs, Stationary lunge provides symmetrical toning to the body, especially to the glutes and it also helps in burning fat more effectively.

And last but not the least is Tricep dips, it is a little challenging but provides great benefits. It helps tremendously in building muscle and strength.

