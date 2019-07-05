After proving her mettle as an actor and a singer, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is on her toes to explore yet another side, i.e a YouTuber. Her first video that gave a sneak peek into her life was such a hit that it garnered 3.4 million views in just a week. Overwhelmed by the love and support, Alia has released her second video today taking her viewers to the behind the scenes of his recent GIF shoot.

In the video shared on her account, Alia can be seen showcasing a wide range of emotions such as shock, excitement, hunger to laughter against the background of a green screen. The video is a laughter riot and brings out the best of Alia Bhatt as an actor. Even if you are not a fan of her, the video will keep you hooked and bring a smile on your face.

Speaking about her YouTube channel, Alia had earlier said that she has done the Instagram world, the Twitter world and now she is getting on the YouTube world. Through the channel, the audience would be able to see her unadulterated personality. Several reports say that Alia might also sing and feature in a music video that will be released on her official YouTube channel.

After the Kalank debacle, Alia Bhatt will be seen in upcoming films like Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy, Inshallah alongside Salman Khan, RRR alongside Jr NTR and Ram Charan and Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht alongside Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

Berry funny 🍓😋🙃

soul full of sunshine 🌻

👛

A big feeling I have been feeling off late is gratitude.. Meghna Gulzar – to me first – raazi and everything about raazi is you – your effort, your tears, your love, your care it's you you you and just you.. I love you main chick🌟🌟🌟 The entire crew, all actors including my beautiful mother, jaideep and and vicky my iqbal without whom this world wouldn't have come alive.. This is your win too so thank you…I have soo much to be thankful for.. My mom & Dad who have always let me breathe & been my friends first My friends Ayan, Abhi, Kanch – my pillars – who are like my bothers and Sisters My sister – for just being my sister My team – My tribe – Grish, Punnu, Boru , Sanju, Ami, Amol, Sunil.. everything I achieve is yours first then mine Filmfare – thank you for my award and for once again making me want to dream & scream.. The audience the people that are the reason I or any of us are here.. I promise to always work as hard as I can to try and always entertain My mentor, my guardian angel and my fashion police.. who tells me how proud he is but also how I need to stay simple.. Thank you karan for making my life so so so special.. 🌞🌞🌞 And last but not the least MY special one – the one that makes my heart smile and eyes shine ❤️ And shine I will.. Because there's soo much to do in life.. And this is just the beginning.

