Alia Bhatt YouTube video: After a roaring success of her first YouTube video, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has shared her second video. The video takes the viewers behind the scenes of her recent GIF shoot. As she portrays a wide variety of emotions, the actor looks super cute. Take a look at the video here-

After proving her mettle as an actor and a singer, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is on her toes to explore yet another side, i.e a YouTuber. Her first video that gave a sneak peek into her life was such a hit that it garnered 3.4 million views in just a week. Overwhelmed by the love and support, Alia has released her second video today taking her viewers to the behind the scenes of his recent GIF shoot.

In the video shared on her account, Alia can be seen showcasing a wide range of emotions such as shock, excitement, hunger to laughter against the background of a green screen. The video is a laughter riot and brings out the best of Alia Bhatt as an actor. Even if you are not a fan of her, the video will keep you hooked and bring a smile on your face.

Speaking about her YouTube channel, Alia had earlier said that she has done the Instagram world, the Twitter world and now she is getting on the YouTube world. Through the channel, the audience would be able to see her unadulterated personality. Several reports say that Alia might also sing and feature in a music video that will be released on her official YouTube channel.

After the Kalank debacle, Alia Bhatt will be seen in upcoming films like Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy, Inshallah alongside Salman Khan, RRR alongside Jr NTR and Ram Charan and Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht alongside Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

