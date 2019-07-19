Alia Bhatt YouTube video: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has stepped up her game on YouTube and has been treating her fans with some interesting videos. In her latest video, she can be seen giving an insight into her new house.

Alia Bhatt YouTube video: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is surpassing new stepping stones in her professional and personal life. As she continues to associate herself with some of the most ambitious projects of Bollywood, the actor recently launched her official YouTube channel that gives an insight into her personal life. Adding yet another interesting video on her collection, Alia on July 19 has shared a moving in video to her very first home.

In the video, Alia can be seen giving her fans a tour of her house as she helps her team decorate the place with small knick-knacks. She is later joined by her mother Soni Razdaan and sister Shaheen. On moving into her own house, Alia said that it was a really special experience for her as it was the first time she was moving away from her home and into her own house.

While Alia was initially slated to move out alone, she later decided to live with her sister Shaheen and she gladly obliged. Shaheen decided to stay part-time with her and part-time with their mother Soni. Alia has also hinted in the video that she is now working on her office and a video related to that would also be coming up soon. Earlier this year, the actor had started a production company called Eternal Sunshine Productions.

Speaking about Alia’s upcoming projects, the actor will be seen in upcoming films like Brahmastra co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Mouni Roy, Inshallah co-starring Salman Khan, RRR co-starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, Sadak 2 co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt as well as Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht.

