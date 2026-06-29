Alia Bhatt’s ‘Alpha’ Gets CBFC Clearance; Runtime, UA 16+ Rating And Plot Details Revealed

Alia Bhatt is all set to introduce a new chapter in the spy saga from Yash Raj Films. CBFC has finally cleared the much-anticipated thriller film titled “Alpha” that is going to release soon in the theatres. Alpha is the seventh film and the first ever film in the YRF spy Universe with a lady as the main protagonist, along with the anti-hero theme in the universe of the films.

What Is The Certified Runtime For Alia Bhatt’s ‘Alpha’?

The film Alpha has been awarded a certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification with a runtime of 152 minutes. The trimmed down runtime would provide action-oriented structure which will lack fat usually found in big budget movies. The film Alpha is on par with other films in the same universe as Pathaan and War in terms of runtime.

Why Did The CBFC Assign A UA 16+ Rating To The Film?

Moving away from the conventional, family-oriented spy themes in the Tiger series, the CBFC has awarded Alpha the UA 16+ certificate. The reason for this particular rating is because of the very violent combat scenes that the movie features and the morally grey character portrayal. It was after a preliminary assessment of the teaser content of the movie, including the very strong action scenes and tracks such as ‘Massacre’, that the board decided on parental guidance below the age of 16 years.

What Is The Core Plot Of The New YRF Spy Universe Chapter?

Alpha abandons mature spies and reveals the hard-core story about the origins of Sita (Alia Bhatt), a girl who is trained since childhood to become an ultimate weapon.

On the eve of her 18th birthday, her adopted father and teacher, Fateh Singh Lakhawat (Bobby Deol), presents her with a weapon rather than a birthday cake and tells her to kill her first victim.

But Sita manages to learn the grim truth about her stepfather’s illegal and rogue soldier army. And as soon as she goes against her once trusted teacher, she becomes the prime target.

When escaping, she meets another killer woman, Durga (Sharvari). The two of them make an odd but necessary couple to destroy the criminal army of Bobby Deol.

Support through strategy from R&AW chief Col. Vikrant Kaul (Anil Kapoor) and an exciting crossover appearance of Hrithik Roshan’s Kabir Dhaliwal will provide the necessary grounding for the film in the larger matrix of YRF.

When Is ‘Alpha’ Releasing In Theatres Worldwide?

After multiple changes to the schedule in order to ensure the best possible visual effects and to avoid any direct clash on the box office with any competing summer film releases, it has been confirmed by Yash Raj Films that the global release date for ‘Alpha’ would be July 3, 2026.

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jungkook Reveals Why He Feels ‘Like I’m Dying’ At Public Events