YRF Spy Universe: Alia Bhatt And Sharvari's First Female-Fronted Installment Has Been Titled ALPHA- Deets Inside!

Yash Raj Films (YRF) has finally revealed the title for its first female-fronted installment in the studio’s successful spy universe franchise. Titled ‘Alpha,’ the film stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as super agents.

Taking to its official Instagram account on Friday, YRF dropped a title reveal video featuring Alia Bhatt’s voiceover in the background. Alia can be heard saying, “Greek alphabet ka sabse pehla akshar Aur humare program ka motto.. sabse pehle, sabse tezz, sabse veer. Dhyaan se dekho toh har sheher mein ek jungle hai. Aur jungle mein hamesha Raj karega.. ALPHA!”

MUST READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Gets Accused Of Playing ‘Victim Card’ After Getting Dubbed ‘Health & Science Illiterate’

‘Alpha’ is directed by Shiv Rawail, who made his directorial debut with the studio’s popular 2023 Netflix series ‘The Railway Men.’ The title signifies a major shift for the action-packed series, previously centred on male protagonists but with strong female characters.

YRF’s spy universe began with the Tiger franchise, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, starting with ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ (2012) and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ (2017), and continued with ‘War’ (2019), starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. ‘Pathaan,’ featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, was one of the biggest Indian hits of 2023, as was ‘Tiger 3.’

Speaking of Alia Bhatt’s recent work, the actress was last seen in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ and is awaiting the release of ‘Jigra’ and the much-awaited ‘Love and War’, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Sharvari, who debuted with Prime Video series ‘The Forgotten Army’ (2020) was recently seen in ‘Munjya’ and Junaid Khan’s ‘Maharaj.’

ALSO READ: Kalki 2898 AD Director Nag Ashwin Takes A Dig At Adipurush Makers: Won’t Ask Theatre Owners To Leave One Seat For Ashwatthama For Promotions

(Apart from the headline, this story remains unaltered by the NewsX editorial team and has been shared directly from a syndicated source)

Show Full Article