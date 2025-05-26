Alia Bhatt’s Gucci Saree, SRK’s Met Gala Look, And Diljit’s Turban Pride: Indian Stars Ruled Global Fashion In 2025

From Alia Bhatt’s historic Gucci saree moment at Cannes to Diljit Dosanjh’s powerful Met Gala debut in traditional Punjabi attire, Indian celebrities are leaving an indelible mark on the global fashion stage in 2025.

From Alia Bhatt’s historic Gucci saree moment at Cannes to Diljit Dosanjh’s powerful Met Gala debut in traditional Punjabi attire, Indian celebrities are leaving an indelible mark on the global fashion stage in 2025. Here’s a look at the stars who redefined style and representation internationally.

Alia Bhatt Makes History in a Gucci Saree at Cannes 2025

Alia Bhatt turned heads at Cannes 2025 with a series of stunning appearances. Her most iconic moment came during the festival’s closing ceremony, where she wore the first-ever Gucci saree, embellished with Swarovski crystals. The look, enhanced by minimal makeup, showcased the perfect blend of tradition and luxury fashion.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Stuns With Cultural Grace and Couture

Aishwarya Rai once again proved her fashion prowess. She first appeared in an ivory Banarasi saree by Manish Malhotra, complete with sindoor and a handwoven dupatta with zardozi embroidery. Later, she impressed in a dramatic black gown by Gaurav Gupta titled “Heiress of Clam”, paired with a Banarasi brocade cape inscribed with a Sanskrit shloka from the Bhagavad Gita.

Aditi Rao Hydari Embraces Indian Tradition at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari impressed with a striking red saree, traditional sindoor, bindi, and a neat bun at Cannes. Her look beautifully represented Indian culture. She also walked the red carpet in a shimmery ombre bodycon gown by Rahul Mishra, accessorised with Chopard jewellery.

Janhvi Kapoor Glows in Benarasi Tissue at Cannes

Janhvi Kapoor made a fashionable appearance for her film Homebound at Cannes. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, she wore a pink outfit by Tarun Tahiliani, featuring a corset and a handwoven pleated skirt. An integrated dupatta-like drape added a sculptural touch to her ensemble.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Elegant Met Gala Debut

Shah Rukh Khan made his Met Gala debut in a regal all-black outfit by Sabyasachi. The ensemble featured a Tasmanian wool coat, silk shirt, and a satin kamarbandh. He accessorised the look with the Bengal Tiger Head Cane, crafted in 18k gold and encrusted with diamonds and gemstones—blending opulence with signature flair.

Diljit Dosanjh: A Historic Met Gala Appearance

Diljit Dosanjh became the first Indian turban-wearing man to attend the Met Gala. He celebrated his roots with a traditional kurta, turban, and tehmat, representing Punjabi and Sikh identity with pride. His appearance was widely celebrated for blending cultural authenticity with global fashion sensibility.

Kiara Advani’s Couture Debut and Baby Bump Reveal

Kiara Advani made her Met Gala debut and chose the occasion to reveal her baby bump in style. She wore a black gown with a gold breastplate by Gaurav Gupta, complemented by a dramatic double-panelled cape as a tribute to the late fashion legend Andre Leon Talley. Golden nail charms and statement rings added flair to her look.

Isha Ambani Serves Power Fashion at Met Gala

Isha Ambani represented India in an Anamika Khanna creation at the Met Gala. Her look featured a white geometric corset, black tailored pants, and a white cape that aligned with the theme “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style”. Fashion watchers, including Diet Sabya, applauded her sophisticated, trend-forward ensemble.

