Bollywood’s talented actor Alia Bhatt is busy promoting her upcoming movie Kalank these days. The young lady has been delivering one on one hits and has become everyone’s favourite actor. Coming up with another different role in Kalank, Alia Bhatt has been beautifully portraying Roop even in the promotional events. She has been winning hearts with the classiest ethnic outfits and another elegant look of her has been capturing eyes. Recently, the diva donned a gorgeous deep red Sabyasachi creation. Giving it a tadka of western attires, Alia Bhatt wore an off shoulder crop top styled with a Bandhni lehenga skirt.

Since last two characters, Roop and Sehmat, Alia Bhatt has inpired her fans to wear ethnic Indian outfits beautifully. In her promotional looks, Alia Bhatt has been flaunting the Indian side of her, impressing fans. Here’s the latest stunning look of the Raazi actor!

Not just with her stupendous performances, but Alia Bhatt also keeps on hogging headlines for her gorgeous ensembles. The fashion diary of the diva is full of astonishing and different stylish avatars. Recently, she was spotted wearing a gorgeous blue-green ruffled saree. With utmost elegance and style, Alia carried the outfit and graced the Sabyasachi bash to laud 20 years of its existence. Like an absolute poser, Alia Bhatt looked like a dream come true in the snap! Take a look

From being spotted in an ivory chikankari suit to a gorgeous royal blue anarkali, Alia Bhatt has been turning heads all over! With her stunning Indian outfits, Alia Bhatt is bringing ethnic back in fashion. Take a look at some of her best Indian attires!

Rocking every colour like a pro, Alia Bhatt will leave you speechless. Recently, the actor also posed with the team of Kalank where everybody coordinated in red colour. Sonakshi Singh, Aditya Roy Kapur, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt looked incredible as they pose for the photograph!

