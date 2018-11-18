Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has several times shared glimpses from gym. This time too, she has shared a video from her gym training on Saturday November 17. 2018 on Instagram. In the videos, she can be seen sweating out on pilates machine. She has also posted a long post in which she has thanked her personal trainer Yasmin Karachiwala.

Alia Bhatt is a fitness junkie and proving that she has shared a video on her Instagram on Saturday, November 17, 2018 where she can be seen giving serious fitness goals. In the caption, sharing how she feels good while gymming, she wrote that shooting nights can be very tiring for the body because of the way it messes with your natural body clock. She woke up on Saturday feeling extremely exhausted. However, after monkeying around and after some intense pilates, her energy level just shot up.

The mind and body coordination during a pilates workout is similar to the meditation for her. She further mentioned in her post that if one misses even one beat of focus, the balance gets disturbed. Thanking her beautiful trainer, Yasmin Karchiwala, she wrote that due to her fitness’ soft but strict instructions she can focus more.

In the video, Alia Bhatt can be seen sweating it out on a pilates machine in her gym outfit. Soon after her post, the comments section was bombarded with compliments. Till now this post has received 809,876 likes as fans are simply smitten by her strength and determination.

This is not the first time that she has shared a fitness video on Instagram. Several times he can be seen gymming with her BFF Katrina Kaif.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi and she will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.

