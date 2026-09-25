Alia Bhatt’s Love & War Dance Video Goes Viral: Real Song Leak Or Just Another Internet Claim? WATCH

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War has barely begun revealing its characters, but the film is already generating plenty of conversation online. After Ranbir Kapoor’s first-look poster was unveiled, the makers released Alia Bhatt’s character poster on Friday. The actress appears in a striking retro-inspired avatar that suggests she plays a cabaret dancer in the period drama. The look features a red sequinned outfit, dramatic styling and a feathered headpiece, immediately drawing comparisons with the classic cabaret aesthetic associated with Hindi cinema.

But shortly after the poster surfaced, a video claiming to be a dance sequence from the film began circulating on social media.

Alia Bhatt’s Love & War Dance Video Goes Viral

In the clip, a woman appears to perform a dance routine in an outfit resembling the one Alia wears in her recently released character poster. However, her face is not clearly visible, making it impossible to independently establish from the video alone that the person is Alia. The video is therefore unverified, despite being shared by social media users as a glimpse of an upcoming song from Love & War.

That uncertainty has not stopped fans from reacting enthusiastically. Some viewers praised the dance and suggested that Bhansali’s much-awaited music could become one of the film’s major talking points.

Watch The Viral Video

Fans React To The Viral Clip

Several social media users expressed excitement over what they believed could be Alia’s dance sequence. One user wrote that if the clip was genuine, the song appeared promising and praised the possibility of Bhansali returning to his signature musical style.

Another fan said that a Bhansali film was expected to bring “good and fresh music”, while another praised the dancer’s body language and suggested that Alia appeared to have captured the attitude of her character. However, these reactions remain based on an unverified social media clip, rather than an officially released song or footage from the makers.

What Is Love & War About?

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Love & War stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The film is being described as an epic romantic war drama, with the story set against a wartime backdrop. It also marks Ranbir’s reunion with Bhansali nearly two decades after Saawariya and Alia’s second collaboration with the filmmaker after Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The film completed shooting earlier this month after multiple schedules and is now in post-production. It is scheduled to arrive in theatres on January 21, 2027.

For now, the viral dance video remains just that: a clip making the rounds online, with no official confirmation from Bhansali Productions that it is an actual sequence from Love & War.