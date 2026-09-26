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Home > Entertainment News > Alia Bhatt’s Love & War Look Sparks Déjà Vu, Internet Spots Toxic And Bombay Velvet Connect

Alia Bhatt’s Love & War Look Sparks Déjà Vu, Internet Spots Toxic And Bombay Velvet Connect

Alia Bhatt’s first look from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War has arrived, and while the actor’s retro-glam avatar has impressed some fans, others are drawing unexpected comparisons with Kiara Advani’s Toxic look and Bombay Velvet.

Alia Bhatt’s Love & War Look Sparks Déjà Vu
Alia Bhatt’s Love & War Look Sparks Déjà Vu

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sat 2026-09-26 12:19 IST

The first glimpse of Alia Bhatt from Love & War has finally given fans something new to discuss about Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-awaited film. The actor appears in a striking red, sequinned outfit, paired with a dramatic feathered headpiece that gives her character a distinctly vintage, cabaret-inspired look.

But instead of simply celebrating the poster, parts of the internet quickly began playing a game of déjà vu.

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Several social media users compared Alia’s look to Kiara Advani’s appearance in the upcoming Toxic, while others said the styling reminded them of Anurag Kashyap’s Bombay Velvet. Comments such as “Toxic wali feeling aa rahi hai” and references to Bombay Velvet surfaced soon after the poster was unveiled.

The comparisons, however, were not universal. Some fans praised the look, calling it glamorous and saying they were excited to see Alia take on another Bhansali character.

Why Alia’s Love & War Poster Has Created So Much Curiosity

The poster comes at a particularly interesting point for Love & War. The film has been kept under wraps for much of its production, with the makers revealing very little about its characters and story.

The project brings together Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal under Bhansali’s direction for the first time. It is also Bhansali’s reunion with Ranbir after Saawariya and with Alia after Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Love & War Release Date And Latest Update

Love & War is scheduled to release on January 21, 2027, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film has been described as a romantic war drama, with Ranbir and Vicky playing army officers and Alia at the centre of the story. While the principal shoot was announced as wrapped earlier this month, recent reports have indicated that Bhansali has brought the lead cast back for additional filming of war sequences. 

For now, though, it is Alia’s mysterious new avatar that has taken centre stage, leaving fans to wonder what exactly Bhansali has in store.

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Alia Bhatt’s Love & War Look Sparks Déjà Vu, Internet Spots Toxic And Bombay Velvet Connect
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Alia Bhatt’s Love & War Look Sparks Déjà Vu, Internet Spots Toxic And Bombay Velvet Connect
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