Alia Bhatt is on a roll lately. The talented actor is reckoned among some of the top-notch actors in the B-town and it is her hard-work that should be credited for her mounting success. With her last film, Raazi, the actor proved that the future of Indian film industry is in the safe hands. With her last couple of films, including Dear Zindagi, Kapoor and sons, Udta Punjab and Highway, the actor has showcased remarkable craftsmanship and critics are widely applauding her work. Apart from this, Alia is an active social media user and boasts of over 27.7 million followers on Instagram. Every time she posts a new picture on Instagram, she sends her fans into a frenzy.

A couple of hours ago, the diva posted this new picture via her official Instagram handle, and the fact that she is fashionista inside is standing out through the picture. In the picture, Alia is donning a white crop top paired with leather black trousers making her look super cool and super stylish. The actor is also carrying these black shoes, going perfectly with her entire look. On top of all, her tresses are making her look just phenomenal. Here’s take a look at this picture:

On the work front, Alia is busy promoting her forthcoming flick Gully Boy which will hit the big screens on February 14, 2019. The film also features Ranveer Singh who is playing a rapper in the film. Besides Gully Boy, Alia is also working on Ayan Mukerji’s Brahamastra featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. The actor has recently wrapped up shooting for muti-starrer film Kalank. The cast of the film includes Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit and Aditya Roy Kapoor.

