A few days ago, fashion stalwart and iconic Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt posted a picture on her official Instagram handle. The picture went viral online and the Gully Boy actor was massively complimented for her look and the attire she was donning. Dressed in a pink off-shoulder pantsuit, the actor looked gorgeous as ever and one has to agree to the fact she barely misses chances to turn heads. Apart from her striking beauty, the things which engaged our attention was the price tag on her dress.

Well, the dress Alia was wearing in the photos was worth Rs 1,13,500 and was designed by Safiyaa. The solid pantsuits are quite in trend nowadays and the Raazi actor has given an edge to it with her way of carrying it. There is no denying to the fact that Alia has become a top-notch actor in the B-town and one can see the fact highlighting her dressing sense too. Her self-confidence can be seen through her way of striking a pose and one just can’t ignore the fact that along with an exceptional actress, Alia is a born fashionista too. Here’s take a look at her pictures in the glamorous pantsuit:

The diva recently garnered compliments for her remarkable performance in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. Apart from that, the diva has currently wrapped up the shooting schedule of multi-starrer Kalank, in which she will be seen along with Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapoor. Here’s take a look at some of her pictures:

