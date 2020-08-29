Sadak 2 starring Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt got a user rating of 1.1 on IMDB. After its trailer became the most-disliked trailer on YouTube, the film has become the worst-rated title on IMDb.

Hours after the release of Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial comeback Sadak 2 on Disney+ Hotstar, an overwhelming number of users took to IMDB to down-rate the movie, granting it with the unusual feat of being the lowest-rated movie on the platform.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Mahesh Bhatt has been the top trending video on YouTube India ever since it dropped on the platform on August 12. More than 65 million views and a million comments later, the film has become the second-most “disliked” video in the entire world. Sadak 2 currently has 12 million “dislikes” beating Justin Bieber’s “Baby” (11.63 million dislikes) which held the spot for nearly a decade.

The overall IMDb score of the Sadak 2 movie is 1.1, with 11,586 users having registered their ratings. Most of the reviewers have provided the movie with the minimum allowed rating of 1 star and criticized the movie by calling it “boring,” “lackluster,” and “terrible”.

Sadak 2 stars Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapoor in lead roles and is a sequel to the 1991 movie Sadak.Mahesh Bhatt, a few days before the trailer’s release, had shared a message for fans via his elder daughter Pooja Bhatt. “Today as we begin the last leg of our journey.I feel unshackled! I carry no burden, no weight. No reputation to hold on to. No mission to accomplish. Nothing to prove to anyone. If the film works it belongs to all of you. If it does not, it’s mine,” he said.

