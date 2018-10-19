Alia Bhatt titled herself as a lurker for life in the latest photo of her. Paving her way into the New York City, the actor is not missing a moment to explore it. With the busy and packed life that she lives, who doesn't need a break? The Raazi actor is building a travel diary that we all are envious of.

Alia Bhatt flew to the US a few days ago morally support her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. Junior Kapoor is there with his parents Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor as the veteran actor is getting a medical treatment for an unknown illness. The new love-birds of the town are already giving major couple goals to fans as Alia went all the way down there to be by his side on this difficult time. Alia was also spotted shopping with Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor and the photos went crazily viral on the social media.

Later, the gorgeous diva was also seen having a gala time with Priyanka Chopra who is also there because of her professional engagements. The girl gang was seen going towards the car when the paparazzi clicked them. Both of them were undoubtedly looking stunning in their own ways.

Now, Alia Bhatt is having some alone time and exploring the beautiful city. She took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her enjoying the chaos of this busy life. In her latest post, the beauty can be seen standing looking up at the sky, unbothered by the busy New York roads. Sporting a leather jacket with a white kurta beneath it, the actor is feeling the autumn winds from her soul. Accessorizing the look with a black sling bag, she completed her look with a chic pair of boots.

Above all, the satisfactory smile on her face will surely make your day. Here are some more glances from her travel diaries. On the work front, the actor has just wrapped the shooting for Brahmastra and before she gets busy with her next project Kalank, she is onto this short yet peaceful break.

