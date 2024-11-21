Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, November 21, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Alien: Earth: Prequel To Ridley Scott’s 1979 Alien NOW Has A Release Date- Check Here

The show will explore themes similar to those in the original Alien film, including humanity's struggle between its "primordial parasitic past" and its "AI future," said Hawley in an interview. However, the story will not connect directly to Scott's Prometheus or Alien: Covenant.

Alien: Earth: Prequel To Ridley Scott’s 1979 Alien NOW Has A Release Date- Check Here

The makers of the much-awaited prequel series ‘Alien: Earth’, directed by Noah Hawley, dropped a short teaser announcing a release date.

The 30-second teaser for the series, which is set to premiere in the summer of 2025, gives fans a glimpse of the terrifying ‘Xenomorph’, the deadly creature that has been the main antagonist in the Alien franchise.

The teaser begins with a voiceover saying, “In 2120, Mother Earth is expecting,” followed by the chilling screeches of the Xenomorph. The creature, covered in blood and with sharp teeth, sets the tone for the horrors to come.

Set on Earth near the end of the 21st century, Alien: Earth will take place before the events of Ridley Scott’s 1979 Alien film. The series will follow a group of soldiers and a young woman who are forced to fight for survival after a mysterious space vessel crashes on Earth. As they explore the wreckage, they encounter terrifying life forms that threaten their existence. The series explores how this discovery could change Earth forever.

The show will explore themes similar to those in the original Alien film, including humanity’s struggle between its “primordial parasitic past” and its “AI future,” said Hawley in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. However, the story will not connect directly to Scott’s Prometheus or Alien: Covenant.

Ridley Scott in a very recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, has praised Hawley’s work on the series, saying the showrunner has “definitely respected the original Alien.” He added, “I’m keen to go home and watch it. All these subjects are embalmed forever and that’s very healthy.”

The international cast of ‘Alien: Earth’ includes Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, and Adarsh Gourav, among others.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Liam Payne Once Got Emotional Over Possible Reunion Of One Direction: We’ve Been Trying To Arrange

Filed under

alien earth series latest entertainment news Ridley Scott Trending news
Advertisement

Also Read

Matt Gaetz Withdraws As Trump’s Pick For Attorney General

Matt Gaetz Withdraws As Trump’s Pick For Attorney General

Mahakumbh Mela 2025: All You Need To Know About IRCTC’s Tent City In Prayagraj

Mahakumbh Mela 2025: All You Need To Know About IRCTC’s Tent City In Prayagraj

Virender Sehwag’s Son Aaryavir Slams Quick 200 For Delhi

Virender Sehwag’s Son Aaryavir Slams Quick 200 For Delhi

Gautam Adani US Indictment: After the Stock Market, Is FDI in India’s Thriving Solar Energy Sector Under Attack?

Gautam Adani US Indictment: After the Stock Market, Is FDI in India’s Thriving Solar Energy...

Is Your Sugar Craving Inherited? Study Links Genetics To Your Sweet Tooth

Is Your Sugar Craving Inherited? Study Links Genetics To Your Sweet Tooth

Entertainment

What Happened To JonBenét Ramsey 28 Years Ago? Dad John Bennett Ramsey Speaks Out Ahead Of Docseries

What Happened To JonBenét Ramsey 28 Years Ago? Dad John Bennett Ramsey Speaks Out Ahead

10 Times When The Simpsons Predictions Got Wrong

10 Times When The Simpsons Predictions Got Wrong

Harry Potter Casting: HBO Backs J.K. Rowling Despite Controversial Remarks On Transgenders; ‘Has the Right to Express Her Personal Views’

Harry Potter Casting: HBO Backs J.K. Rowling Despite Controversial Remarks On Transgenders; ‘Has the Right

‘The Sabarmati Report’ Film Declared Tax Free In Uttar Pradesh

‘The Sabarmati Report’ Film Declared Tax Free In Uttar Pradesh

Ranveer Allahbadia Welcomes İlkay Gündoğan: First European Football Star On Beer Biceps

Ranveer Allahbadia Welcomes İlkay Gündoğan: First European Football Star On Beer Biceps

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox