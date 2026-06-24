Alka Yagnik Breaks Silence On Health After Padma Awards Appearance, Opens Up About Rare Hearing Disorder: ‘Slowly Finding…’

Veteran playback singer Alka Yagnik made an emotional return to the public eye this week as she attended the Padma Awards 2026 ceremony in New Delhi to receive the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian honour. While the occasion marked a major milestone in her decades-long career, videos from the ceremony also prompted concern among fans, many of whom noticed that the singer appeared physically frail.

A day after the event, Yagnik addressed the speculation surrounding her health and shared an update on her recovery journey, revealing that she is gradually returning to normal life after battling a rare hearing disorder.

Why Were Fans Concerned About Alka Yagnik’s Health?

Several clips from the Padma Awards ceremony quickly went viral on social media. In the videos, Yagnik could be seen walking carefully toward the stage, assisted by a volunteer as she approached President Droupadi Murmu to receive the prestigious honour. The visuals triggered an outpouring of concern from fans, many of whom had not seen the singer at a public event for nearly two years.

Questions about her health intensified as viewers recalled her announcement in 2024, when she revealed that she had been diagnosed with a rare form of sensorineural hearing loss following a sudden viral infection.

What Did Alka Yagnik Say About Her Recovery?

Responding to the concern, Yagnik shared a heartfelt note on Instagram shortly after the ceremony. The singer revealed that she had deliberately stayed away from public appearances while focusing on her health and recovery. Reflecting on the honour, she described receiving the Padma Bhushan as one of the most meaningful moments of her life.

Rather than focusing solely on the award, Yagnik framed the occasion as a symbol of perseverance. She thanked her fans for standing by her through a difficult chapter and acknowledged the support she had received from listeners, friends and well-wishers over the last two years. Most significantly, she reassured fans that she is making progress, writing that she is “slowly finding” her way back.

What Is The Rare Hearing Condition Alka Yagnik Was Diagnosed With?

In June 2024, Yagnik stunned fans when she disclosed that she had been diagnosed with a rare sensorineural nerve hearing loss caused by a viral attack. The singer revealed that the symptoms appeared suddenly after a flight, when she realised she could no longer hear properly. Sensorineural hearing loss affects the inner ear or the nerve pathways that connect the ear to the brain. Depending on its severity, the condition can significantly impact a person’s ability to hear sounds and process speech.

At the time, Yagnik described the diagnosis as a major setback and used her platform to urge people to be cautious about prolonged exposure to loud music and excessive headphone use. Her announcement prompted support from across the entertainment industry, with several musicians and actors sending messages of encouragement.

Why Is Alka Yagnik’s Legacy So Significant?

Few singers have shaped the sound of Bollywood as profoundly as Alka Yagnik. Over a career spanning more than four decades, she became one of Hindi cinema’s most recognisable voices, lending her vocals to generations of actresses and some of Indian cinema’s biggest musical hits. Songs such as Tip Tip Barsa Paani, Ae Mere Humsafar, Chaand Chupa Badal Mein and Agar Tum Saath Ho remain staples of Indian popular culture.

Her contribution to Indian music has earned her multiple awards, including National Film Awards, Filmfare Awards and now the Padma Bhushan. For many fans, her appearance at the Padma Awards was about more than an honour. It was a reminder that one of India’s most beloved voices is continuing her journey forward, one step at a time. As Yagnik herself suggested, the ceremony was not just a celebration of achievement; it was also a celebration of resilience.