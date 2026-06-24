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Home > Entertainment News > Alka Yagnik Breaks Silence On Health After Padma Awards Appearance, Opens Up About Rare Hearing Disorder: ‘Slowly Finding…’

Alka Yagnik Breaks Silence On Health After Padma Awards Appearance, Opens Up About Rare Hearing Disorder: ‘Slowly Finding…’

Veteran playback singer Alka Yagnik has reassured fans about her health after her appearance at the Padma Awards 2026 sparked concern online. Honoured with the Padma Bhushan by President Droupadi Murmu, the singer reflected on her recovery from a rare hearing disorder and described the moment as a symbol of resilience, gratitude and hope.

Alka Yagnik Breaks Silence On Health After Padma Awards Appearance, Opens Up About Rare Hearing Disorder: ‘Slowly Finding…’

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Wed 2026-06-24 12:05 IST

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Alka Yagnik Breaks Silence On Health After Padma Awards Appearance, Opens Up About Rare Hearing Disorder: ‘Slowly Finding…’
Tags: Alka YagnikBollywood musicPadma Awards 2026padma bhushan

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Alka Yagnik Breaks Silence On Health After Padma Awards Appearance, Opens Up About Rare Hearing Disorder: ‘Slowly Finding…’

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Alka Yagnik Breaks Silence On Health After Padma Awards Appearance, Opens Up About Rare Hearing Disorder: ‘Slowly Finding…’

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Alka Yagnik Breaks Silence On Health After Padma Awards Appearance, Opens Up About Rare Hearing Disorder: ‘Slowly Finding…’
Alka Yagnik Breaks Silence On Health After Padma Awards Appearance, Opens Up About Rare Hearing Disorder: ‘Slowly Finding…’
Alka Yagnik Breaks Silence On Health After Padma Awards Appearance, Opens Up About Rare Hearing Disorder: ‘Slowly Finding…’
Alka Yagnik Breaks Silence On Health After Padma Awards Appearance, Opens Up About Rare Hearing Disorder: ‘Slowly Finding…’

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