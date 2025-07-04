All About Julian McMahon’s Family: The Actor, The Husband, The Father And The Son Of A Prime Minister

Julian McMahon, Australian actor popularly known for his portrayal of rich characters on television and in big screen has passed away peacefully in Clearwater, Florida, after a quiet battle with cancer. On July 4, the sad news was confirmed by his wife, Kelly McMahon, in an announcement to Deadline.

With an open heart, I want to tell the world that my wonderful husband, Julian McMahon, passed away peacefully this week after a courageous battle to beat cancer,” Kelly said in the announcement. “Julian loved life. He loved his family, his profession, his friends, and his fans. His greatest aspiration was to bring happiness into as many lives as possible. she added.

While Kelly spoke about the cause cancer, she did not say in detail what type of cancer. McMahon had also shared, earlier, that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and shared about it on social media during last December. He campaigned for early diagnosis and increased awareness of the degenerative disorder, that impacts movement and muscle control.

Julian McMahon’s Prime Minister father

Julian McMahon was the son of former Australian Prime Minister Billy McMahon and Lady Sonia McMahon. In beginning, he pursued a career as a model before becoming an actor. Soon after, he achieved early success in Australian television on series such as The Power, The Passion and Home and Away. He was born in 1968, in Sydney, Australia.

Following his acting days, McMahon also continued to get global recognition with iconic performances in Nip/Tuck as a mysterious plastic surgeon Christian Troy, and in Fantastic Four as the diabolical Victor Von Doom. Even after with a successful career in Hollywood, those around him claims that he was a humble, grounded and deeply committed person to his family.

Julian McMahon’s married life

The actor, McMahon was married 3 times. He met his first wife, who is also a singer and actress Dannii Minogue, while working on Home and Away. They got married in 1994 but had separated after a year and a half. After that, his second marriage was to Baywatch star Brooke Burns, with whom he had a daughter, Madison Elizabeth McMahon, who born in 2000. But later they got divorced in 2001. In 2014, again the actor got married to Kelly Paniagua, who stayed by his side throughout his final battle with cancer.

