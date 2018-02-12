Malayalam movie director Omar Lulu's upcoming movie Oru Adaar Love has been officially declared by a must watch by the social media troll police after its first song Manikya Malaraya Poovi whiplashed the internet and has gone viral everywhere. What makes the song a blockbuster success prior to the movie release are the playful facial expressions by actress Priya Prakash Varrier. With her adorable expressions and million-dollar smile, Priya Prakash Varrier's performance has garnered over 1 million views 50,000 likes within the first 20 hours of the song upload on YouTube.

It doesn’t matter how difficult is for you to pronounce the movie name of Malayalam film — Oru Adaar Love because in everyone’s news feed from the last two days this one sensational clip of the movie won everyone’s heart and melted quite a few (if you know what we mean). Malayalam movie director Omar Lulu’s upcoming movie Oru Adaar Love has been officially declared by a must watch by the social media troll police after its first song Manikya Malaraya Poovi whiplashed the internet and has gone viral everywhere.

The song indeed had a perfect timing as it was released in the Valentines season when love is definitely in the air. What makes the song a blockbuster success prior to the movie release are the playful facial expressions by actress Priya Varrier. With her adorable expressions and million-dollar smile, Priya’s performances has garnered over 4 million views 100,000+ likes within the first 20 hours of the song upload on YouTube. The movie Oru Adaar Love which is written and directed by Omar Lulu narrates the story of two students which are played by two debutants.

In the season love as Valentine’s Season is taking over, a torrent of memes have been shared by jubilant youngsters on various social media platforms. “Thanks for Oru Adaar Love, I am stunned by the Over whelming Support across Social Media. Never knew my debut could be a National Trend #PriyaPrakashVarrier. Grateful to Omar Lulu Sir. Realized already so many twitter accounts of mine doing rounds,” Varrier tweeted. Written by PMA Jabbar, the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi is composed by Shaan Rahman and has beautiful vocals of Vineeth Sreenivasan. After the song going viral, the troll police have spotted the breathtaking visuals and have made a meal of it by turning them into never-ending memes.

