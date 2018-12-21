Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal exchanged their wedding vows at Antilia, Mumbai. The couple is all set to move into a swanky 50,000 sq ft multi-million dollar mansion. From its sweeping views of Arabian Sea and Sea link bridge, we have compiled a few features of Isha Ambani's swanky mansion.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal wedding had been the favourite topic of the tinsel town, recently. Since the celebrations are over, now all eyes are set on Anand Piramal’s 50,000 square-foot mansion situated at Worli in South Mumbai. There is a curiosity in the air too to know about the swanky mansion. We have come across with some handful of the features of the mansion.

Isha Ambani’s father’s home is more than eight times the size of this mansion with sweeping views of the Arabian Sea and the Sea-Link bridge

Gulita is marked by a stunning glass facade and three glazed steel structure which involved a hectic work for remodelling.

The largest of the steel structures is 11 metres tall and it was constructed using 3D modelling tools. A London-based engineering firm, Eckersley O’ Callaghan, quoted this who was involved in the project.

A Mumbai Mirror newspaper quoted that the house has three basements, multiple dining rooms and an outdoor pool.

While Isha’s father is Mukesh Ambani, a telecom and petroleum magnate whose net worth is pegged at $43 billion, and whose 27-floor, 400,000 square foot Tetris-tower-like residence is a prominent structure on the Mumbai skyline.

As per media reports, after the wedding, Isha and Anand will move into Gulita which has been given as a wedding present from the groom’s side.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal who tied the knot at Antilia, Mumbai. Every renowned celebrity turned up for the grand wedding. From Bachchan family, Aamir Khan, newly-weds Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas and Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone to former US First lady Hilary Clinton, every popular name attended the lavish wedding.

For the wedding, Isha Ambani wore a 35-year-old Nita Ambani’s saree which was conceptualised by ace designers Sandeep Khosla and Abu Jani.

Anand Piramal is the Executive Director of Piramal Group and Founder of Piramal Realty. He is also the son of a billionaire Ajay Piramal who heads Piramal Group.

