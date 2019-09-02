Paal Paal Dil Ke Paas starring Karan Deol and Sahhher Bambba is set to release on September 20. Here is everything you need to know about the film. Scroll down below.

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas: Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol is going to make smashing debut with Sahher Bambba from the film Paal Paal Dil Paas. The film teaser has already created the buzz around and seems like the perfect mix of romance and adventure. Bollywood celebs from Akshay Kumar to Salman Khan took to social media to welcome Karan Deol when the teaser was released.

Storyline: It’s a love story in snowy hilly regions of Himachal Pradesh, directed by none other than Sunny Deol. Whereas full story has not revealed till yet but seems to be a romantic drama film. The film mostly shoots in Spiti Valley, Ladakh, and Manali.

Star cast & release: Along with the Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba, stars like Simone Singh, Akash Dhar, Mannu Sandhu and many will also be seen in the movie playing different roles. The film will hit the screen on September 20, clashing with the film The Zoya Factor starrer Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer. One more film Prassthanam will be releasing on the same day which is lead by Sunjay Dutt.

Teaser: The official teaser was released on August 5 and till now it has garnered above 8 millions views and thousands of thumbs up on youtube. In the one-minute clip, love blossoms between Karan and Sahher in breathtaking locales. Bollywood celebs loved the teaser and had congratulated Sunny Deol for Karan Deol’s debut film.

Songs: Two songs had already released on youtube who’s music has been given by Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur. Title song Pal Pal Dil ke Paas has garnered above 16 million views and still counting. The magical voice of Arijit Singh has once again transported us to the world of our dreams with our loved ones. Another song Ho Jaa Awara was released on August 20 and the song is sung by Ash King and Monali Thakur and has been penned by Siddharth and Garima.

Bollywood reaction: Soon after the teaser released online, Bollywood celebs took to social media to wish Karan Deol for his film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. Not only father Sunny Deol but celebs like Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, and many showered Karan with lots of love.

Best wishes Karan. . Welcome to the Indian film industry with ‘pal pal dil ke paas’ @iamsunnydeol #KaranDeol https://t.co/lR1r31tUhG — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 5, 2019

Recreating the magic of first love…looks beautifully shot! Congratulations @iamsunnydeol for #PalPalDilKePaas and wishing Karan all the very best! The legacy definitely continues 🙂https://t.co/MQAby8pOED — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 5, 2019

Looks like a lot of love and hard work has gone into this. Guys please welcome #KaranDeol & #SahherBambba in the teaser of #PalPalDilKePaas: https://t.co/32PUpiB8bB @aapkadharam @iamsunnydeol — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) August 5, 2019

This is something to look foreword to #KaranDeol & #SahherBambba in the teaser of #PalPalDilKePaas: https://t.co/EDPs2Fb0SA Directed by Sunny Deol, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas will release worldwide on September 20, 2019. @aapkadharam @iamsunnydeol — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) August 5, 2019

