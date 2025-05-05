Home
Monday, May 5, 2025
Live Tv
  Alleged Bomb Plot Foiled At Lady Gaga's Free Rio Concert, Two Arrested: Police Claims Plot Targeted LGBTQ Community

Alleged Bomb Plot Foiled At Lady Gaga’s Free Rio Concert, Two Arrested: Police Claims Plot Targeted LGBTQ Community

Law enforcement carried out coordinated raids on 15 suspects’ residences across several Brazilian states. Although they confiscated electronic devices believed to contain incriminating material, authorities did not recover any physical weapons or explosives.

Alleged Bomb Plot Foiled At Lady Gaga’s Free Rio Concert, Two Arrested: Police Claims Plot Targeted LGBTQ Community

Lady Gaga concert alleged bomb plot 'targeted LGBTQ community', says police chief


Lady Gaga performed her largest concert to date in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday, drawing a record-breaking crowd of 2.1 million fans to Copacabana Beach.

The free concert became a cultural phenomenon, with spectators dancing and singing along to her biggest hits, including the LGBTQ+ anthem Born This Way.

Arrests Made Over Alleged Plot Targeting LGBTQ+ Community

Authorities in Brazil have confirmed that two individuals were arrested in connection with an alleged plan to detonate explosives at the concert. According to Rio’s public security secretary, Felipe Cury, the suspects’ intentions were driven by hate toward the LGBTQ+ community.

Police stated that the suspects were disseminating violent, extremist content online aimed at recruiting teenagers—many of them minors—for coordinated attacks using improvised explosive devices and Molotov cocktails.

Police Avoided Panic by Keeping Threat Quiet

Despite the severity of the alleged plot, police chose not to disclose the threat before or during the concert to prevent mass panic and misinformation. The concert proceeded without interruption, which led some to question the seriousness of the threat. This approach contrasted with last year’s cancellation of Taylor Swift’s shows in Vienna under similar circumstances.

Lady Gaga’s representatives issued a statement saying that they only became aware of the alleged plot through media reports the following day. “There were no known threats communicated to Lady Gaga or her team before or during the event,” they said. The team confirmed that they coordinated closely with law enforcement on security planning and execution.

High Security Presence Ensured Event Safety

The show featured stringent security protocols, with more than 5,000 military and police officers patrolling the beach. This ensured the event’s smooth operation despite the backdrop of an alleged terror plot.

The individuals arrested include an alleged group leader from Rio Grande do Sul, apprehended for illegal weapons possession, and a teenager in Rio de Janeiro, arrested on child sexual abuse charges. While police have not revealed the exact roles these individuals played, they suggested the group had been posing as Lady Gaga fans—referred to as “Little Monsters”—to recruit vulnerable teens into extremist circles.

Raids Yield Digital Evidence, No Explosives Found

Law enforcement carried out coordinated raids on 15 suspects’ residences across several Brazilian states. Although they confiscated electronic devices believed to contain incriminating material, authorities did not recover any physical weapons or explosives.

One suspect reportedly claimed that the motive behind the planned attack was religious, accusing Lady Gaga of Satanism—a common trope used by extremist groups to incite violence.

Following the event, Lady Gaga posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, praising the Brazilian audience for their energy and cultural spirit. “The joy and pride I felt singing for Brazil was unmatched,” she wrote. “Your hearts shone so brightly last night—I will never forget this moment.”

The Rio concert stood in stark contrast to the global trend of soaring ticket prices. Gaga’s recent performance at Coachella saw tickets priced at over $600, and her upcoming shows in Australia have sparked backlash due to their high costs.

Earlier in 2025, Madonna also performed on Copacabana Beach, attracting around 1.6 million fans in a similarly massive event.

