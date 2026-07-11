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Home > Entertainment News > Alliance: Aly Goni Enters as Wildcard, Locks Horns With Kushal Tandon in Explosive Promo; Arslan Goni Steps In

Alliance: Aly Goni Enters as Wildcard, Locks Horns With Kushal Tandon in Explosive Promo; Arslan Goni Steps In

Prime Video's The Alliance is gearing up for a major shake-up as Aly Goni enters the reality show as a wildcard contestant. A newly released promo shows the actor clashing with Kushal Tandon almost immediately, while Arslan Goni also joins the confrontation.

Alliance (Photo: X)
Alliance (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sat 2026-07-11 18:01 IST

Prime Video’s reality show The Alliance is set for another dramatic twist with Aly Goni entering the competition as a wildcard contestant. If the latest promo is any indication, the actor wastes no time making his presence felt, locking horns with contestant Kushal Tandon in a fiery confrontation that quickly escalates. The teaser hints that Aly’s arrival could significantly alter the dynamics inside the house, with existing tensions reaching a boiling point.

What happens in the promo?

The confrontation begins when Kushal tells Aly, “Point mat kar mereko.” Aly responds without backing down, saying, “Main aise hi baat karta hoon.” The argument intensifies as Kushal challenges him, saying, “Kal ke kal one on one bhidne wala kar le. Main ready hoon tere sath.” At that point, Arslan Goni joins the discussion and questions Kushal’s remarks. “You cannot tell somebody, ‘Main tumhe bahar dekh lunga.’ That’s a criminal threat,” he says.

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Kushal defends himself, insisting, “Agar ladne ki baat hui to yahan ladai kar le ya bahar ladai kar le.” Arslan, however, accuses him of intimidating fellow contestants. “It feels like you’re constantly trying to fight people. Ask anyone in the house, you’re trying to scare everyone,” he says in the promo.

Fans react to the showdown

The promo has already generated buzz online, with viewers predicting one of the season’s biggest rivalries. Several social media users pointed out that Aly and Kushal have had differences in the past, making the upcoming episodes even more intriguing. One fan wrote, “This time Aly Goni vs Kushal Tandon.” Another commented, “Aly Goni Kushal Tandon has past fight history too… it will be cinema.”

More wildcard entries shake up the game

Aly isn’t the only new face entering The Alliance. Seema Sajdeh has also joined the reality show as a wildcard contestant, shortly after Sohail Khan’s appearance. With new alliances beginning to form and old rivalries resurfacing, the competition appears to be entering a far more unpredictable phase.

The Alliance streams exclusively on Prime Video, with new episodes releasing daily at 12 pm IST. The show marks the platform’s first daily reality series in India.

ALSO READ: Akansha Ranjan Kapoor’s Pre-Wedding Bash: Alia Bhatt Turns Heads In Purple Saree; Janhvi Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha Add Star Power – WATCH

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Alliance: Aly Goni Enters as Wildcard, Locks Horns With Kushal Tandon in Explosive Promo; Arslan Goni Steps In
Tags: ALY GONIArslan GoniKushal TandonThe Alliance

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Alliance: Aly Goni Enters as Wildcard, Locks Horns With Kushal Tandon in Explosive Promo; Arslan Goni Steps In

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Alliance: Aly Goni Enters as Wildcard, Locks Horns With Kushal Tandon in Explosive Promo; Arslan Goni Steps In
Alliance: Aly Goni Enters as Wildcard, Locks Horns With Kushal Tandon in Explosive Promo; Arslan Goni Steps In
Alliance: Aly Goni Enters as Wildcard, Locks Horns With Kushal Tandon in Explosive Promo; Arslan Goni Steps In
Alliance: Aly Goni Enters as Wildcard, Locks Horns With Kushal Tandon in Explosive Promo; Arslan Goni Steps In

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