Alliance: Bigg Boss 18’s Kashish Kapoor To Enter The Show As Wildcard, Set To Shake Up House Dynamics

The twists keep coming on Prime Video’s reality show Alliance. Days after Aly Goni and Seema Sajdeh entered the competition as wildcard contestants, the makers are preparing to introduce two more new faces. Among them is Bigg Boss 18 and Splitsvilla X5 fame Kashish Kapoor, whose entry is expected to shake up the game’s existing alliances. According to sources familiar with the development, Kashish, who has been vacationing in Europe, will head directly to the show’s set after landing in Mumbai.

“The makers wanted someone who could immediately change the dynamics of the house. Kashish has a bold, unfiltered personality and has been on their radar for a while. She will fly back from Europe and join the show almost immediately,” a source close to the production said.

Why Kashish Kapoor could become a strong contender

Kashish rose to prominence through MTV’s Splitsvilla X5 before appearing on Bigg Boss 18, where she earned a reputation for speaking her mind without hesitation.

Throughout her reality television journey, she has been known for her outspoken opinions, competitive spirit and willingness to stand alone when defending her views. Whether in strategic discussions or physically demanding tasks, Kashish has consistently emerged as a strong competitor. Her arrival is expected to inject fresh energy into the competition while challenging the power equations that have developed inside the house.

Aly Goni’s entry has already changed the game

The wildcard entries have already had a noticeable impact on Alliance. Since Aly Goni joined the show last week, the balance of power inside the house has shifted considerably. Kushal Tandon, who had largely controlled the game’s alliances and eliminations, has found himself under pressure after Aly openly questioned his gameplay.

The tension between the two escalated into a heated confrontation, with Kushal even challenging Aly to settle their differences outside the show.

The fallout has also strained Kushal’s alliance with Arslan Goni, Aly’s brother, while Rivva Kishan’s position in the game has weakened after her decision to turn against Dolly Javed, a move that ultimately led to Dolly’s elimination.

All about Alliance

Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, Alliance revolves around celebrities navigating daily challenges, shifting alliances and strategic gameplay to survive eliminations. With Kashish Kapoor now entering the competition, viewers can expect the battle for control inside the house to become even more unpredictable.